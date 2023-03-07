Raven-Symoné Reflects on the Vulnerability She Felt When Publicly Coming Out

Watch : Raven Symone DOWN for a Cheetah Girls Reboot With Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Raven-Symoné is sharing a glimpse into her journey nearly a decade after coming out.



As the Raven's Home star—who was recently honored with the Icon Award at the 9th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards—shared, opening up about her personal life in 2013 came with its obstacles.

"There were a lot of challenges," Raven exclusively told E! News at the March 4 ceremony. "There was the crumbling of the wall that I had put up for so many years. And I felt very vulnerable, it was an interesting wound that was opened up in public."

But nearly a decade later, Raven is still saying "oh, snap" at the person she's become. So much so that the Cheetah Girls actress—who tied the knot with Miranda Maday in 2020—revealed she was actually surprised by her latest honor.

"I was taken aback at first like, ‘Oh, holy snap, this is happening, okay?!'" she shared. "But also honored and humbled and respect that there's so many other people that deserve this. I'm definitely humbled for taking it. My wife was happy about it, though!"