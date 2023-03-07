Raven-Symoné Reflects on the Vulnerability She Felt When Publicly Coming Out

Raven-Symoné is sharing a glimpse into her journey nearly a decade after coming out.
As the Raven's Home star—who was recently honored with the Icon Award at the 9th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards—shared, opening up about her personal life in 2013 came with its obstacles.
"There were a lot of challenges," Raven exclusively told E! News at the March 4 ceremony. "There was the crumbling of the wall that I had put up for so many years. And I felt very vulnerable, it was an interesting wound that was opened up in public."
But nearly a decade later, Raven is still saying "oh, snap" at the person she's become. So much so that the Cheetah Girls actress—who tied the knot with Miranda Maday in 2020—revealed she was actually surprised by her latest honor.
"I was taken aback at first like, ‘Oh, holy snap, this is happening, okay?!'" she shared. "But also honored and humbled and respect that there's so many other people that deserve this. I'm definitely humbled for taking it. My wife was happy about it, though!"
Referring to her wife's excitement over her icon status, Raven added, "She said it across the room. I was like, ‘Calm down, no I'm not!'"
Suffice to say that as the icon she is, it makes all the more sense that she would have the perfect advice (and praise) for queer youth today.
"Y'all better keep going because y'all are changing all kinds of conversations that I didn't even know was possible!" she said. "But also respect your elders at the same time."
And as Raven—who has recently added the title of director to her ever-growing resume—explained, although she's shadowing other directors now, she's hoping to translate her pride within her own work sometime in the future.
"I want to make sure I'm creating content that reflects the community that we're a part of," the 37-year-old noted. "Respectfully and with dignity."