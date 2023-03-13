We’re Stuck on Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 After-Party Date Night

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber just shook up the 2023 Oscars after-parties.
The couple graced the red carpet at Vanity Fair's star-studded bash in Beverly Hills on March 12 following the 95th Academy Awards. For the occasion, Austin—who sported a classic Saint Laurent tux at the Oscars—donned a second look from the fashion house for the after-party, featuring a silk shirt, while Kaia wore a sparkling Celine dress. (See every after-party look here.)
It was a big night for the Elvis actor, who was up for his very first Oscar against The Whale's Brendan Fraser, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Living's Bill Nighy. While the award went to Brendan, Austin proudly gave the actor a standing ovation as he took the stage. (See the complete list of winners here.)
For the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, Austin had his friend and agent James Farrell by his side. But when it came time for the after-party, Kaia made sure Austin didn't walk alone.
While they've largely kept their year-long relationship private, the 21-year-old has been supporting the 31-year-old's Elvis journey, attending the film's 2022 Cannes premiere and celebrating his 2023 Golden Globes win at an after-party.
And while he has Kaia by his side, he is missing one special person as his Elvis journey comes to an end: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54 on January 12.
"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me," he admitted to Today on Jan. 24. "It's the same thing I feel with Elvis, I wish that they could see these moments. It feels sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her and just make a difference for her."
