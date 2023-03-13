Oscars 2023

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 After-Party Date Night

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber brought a big hunk o' love to Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party March 12. See the Elvis star and the supermodel's stylish looks.

Watch: Austin Butler Ready to Close Elvis Chapter at Oscars 2023

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber just shook up the 2023 Oscars after-parties.

The couple graced the red carpet at Vanity Fair's star-studded bash in Beverly Hills on March 12 following the 95th Academy Awards. For the occasion, Austin—who sported a classic Saint Laurent tux at the Oscars—donned a second look from the fashion house for the after-party, featuring a silk shirt, while Kaia wore a sparkling Celine dress. (See every after-party look here.)

It was a big night for the Elvis actor, who was up for his very first Oscar against The Whale's Brendan Fraser, The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Living's Bill Nighy. While the award went to Brendan, Austin proudly gave the actor a standing ovation as he took the stage. (See the complete list of winners here.) 

For the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, Austin had his friend and agent James Farrell by his side. But when it came time for the after-party, Kaia made sure Austin didn't walk alone.

See the Winners of the 2023 Oscars

While they've largely kept their year-long relationship private, the 21-year-old has been supporting the 31-year-old's Elvis journey, attending the film's 2022 Cannes premiere and celebrating his 2023 Golden Globes win at an after-party.

And while he has Kaia by his side, he is missing one special person as his Elvis journey comes to an end: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54 on January 12.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me," he admitted to Today on Jan. 24. "It's the same thing I feel with Elvis, I wish that they could see these moments. It feels sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her and just make a difference for her."

Keep scrolling to see all the stars step out at the 2023 Oscars after-parties!

Gigi Hadid

In custom Zac Posen

Kylie Jenner

In custom Maison Margiela

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie in Louis Vuitton

Emily Ratajkowski

In Feben

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Rita in Weiderhoeft

Kerry Washington

Cardi B

Olivia Wilde

In Gabriela Hearst

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Christina Aguilera

In custom Chrome Hearts

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kendall Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Balmain

Hailey Bieber

In custom Saint Laurent

B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling

Shailene Woodley

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie in Gucci

Michael B. Jordan

Este Haim, Alana Haim & Danielle Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Billie Lourd

In Stella McCartney

Eva Longoria

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Kate in Monique Lhuillier

Rooney Mara

Channing Tatum

Riley Keough

In Celine

James Corden & Julia Carey

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Ralph Lauren

Lily James

Matt Smith

Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

