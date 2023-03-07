Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Heartfelt Message to Supporters After Daughter’s Hospitalization

Watch : Hoda Kotb Makes an Emotional Return to Today

Hoda Kotb is grateful for the support her family continues to receive.

After a weeks-long absence, the Today show co-anchor returned to the morning broadcast on March 6, sharing that her 3-year-old daughter Hope was recovering after being hospitalized due to a health matter. In a touching message penned the following day, Hoda thanked everyone for the outpouring of well wishes.

"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers," she wrote alongside a March 7 Instagram post. "I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched."

As Hoda—who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Haley Joy—shared during her return episode, her youngest daughter spent a few days in the ICU and was hospitalized for a little more than a week.

"I'm so grateful she's home," she said. "I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."