Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Heartfelt Message to Supporters After Daughter’s Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb is grateful for the support her family continues to receive.
After a weeks-long absence, the Today show co-anchor returned to the morning broadcast on March 6, sharing that her 3-year-old daughter Hope was recovering after being hospitalized due to a health matter. In a touching message penned the following day, Hoda thanked everyone for the outpouring of well wishes.
"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers," she wrote alongside a March 7 Instagram post. "I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched."
As Hoda—who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Haley Joy—shared during her return episode, her youngest daughter spent a few days in the ICU and was hospitalized for a little more than a week.
"I'm so grateful she's home," she said. "I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."
The 58-year-old also went on to reflect on those who were there for her during this crucial time, including her Today family.
"I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell, who were amazing," she added. "And the nurses."
Later that day, Hoda noted the impact of the experience she's had with her youngest daughter.
"Anyone who has gone through an illness with a child, I thought I understood you," she said during the March 6 episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna. "But I didn't until you're sitting in that position. For every single person who's going through some stuff, I get it."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)