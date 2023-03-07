13 Fun & Functional Must-Have's to Pack for a Girls' Weekend Trip

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break 2023 is one for the girls. Whether you're headed towards the vineyards for a wine tasting excursion or going to a tropical destination, your trip will be all the more fun if you bring your besties along.
If you're planning a weekend getaway with your best friends for spring break, there are a few fun and functional things you need to pack. From the perfect weekender bag and portable chargers to face masks and more, there are some packing essentials that will take your trip from great to totally unforgettable.
Don't stress, though! We rounded up everything you need to bring along with you for the best girls' trip yet. Shop them all below and get ready for the best spring break trip yet.
Duffle Bag for Travel
Obviously, you're going to need a travel bag that is spacious and durable. If you don't want to break the bank, you can snag this duffle bag from Amazon for $37. It has tons of positive reviews, and comes with a cosmetics bag, shoe compartment and lots of space for clothes and other essentials.
innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask
If a self-care night is in the cards for you and the besties, you need to be prepared with some amazing skincare. This innisfree exfoliating and pore clearing clay mask is a total gamechanger, and it'll leave you and your friends with glowing skin for the rest of your trip.
Friendship Edition by We’re Not Really Strangers
Get the conversation flowing with this Friendship Edition of We're Not Really Strangers. The card game presents a series of introspective questions that will have the group getting honest. Plus, it's currently on sale at Amazon!
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof Feature - Pink
Packing a portable speaker is always a good idea on any trip, especially a girls' trip. This JBL Go 3 speaker has a built-in battery, is waterproof and dustproof and packs a punch, according to reviewers. While it's small and travel-friendly in size, the sound is amazing and the battery life is super long.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger
This small portable charger will be a life-changer on any kind of trip. You'll also get tons of use out of it year-round. It has over 18,700 positive reviews on Amazon, one reviewer sharing, "I bought one of these and liked it so much that I got ones for my kids too. It's got a little bit of weight to it, which makes sense since it's a rechargeable battery. But it's small, lives comfortably in the bottom of my purse, and comes in very handy if I get stuck somewhere in need of a charge."
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
These high rise relaxed jeans are a must-pack for a weekend trip. You can wear them during the day with sneakers and a t-shirt, and swap into a bodysuit and heels for an evening look. No matter how you style the jeans, they'll look super trendy and cute.
Malee Crochet Knit Swim Cover-Up
If you're hitting the beach or pool with your girls, you obviously need a cute swim cover-up. This crochet knit swim cover-up from Cupshe is comfortable, stylish and so affordable! It comes in white and green, both of which would look super cute with any kind of swimsuit.
Women's Shirred Underwire Bikini Top - Wild Fable™
And, of course, you'll need a cute bathing suit. This one from Target is eye-catching, comfortable, supportive and affordable, with tons of positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "Love this top. There is so many ways to adjust it! The straps are adjustable, the middle tie is adjustable, as well as the clasp in the back having 3 options. The color and texture would go with any bottoms you have."
Remi x Revolve Niki Top
If you're having a girls night out, you're going to need the perfect outfit. You can snag this cropped blue long sleeve top and pair it with the matching skirt and a pair of pumps for a stylish and ultra-flattering evening look.
Pajama Top and Shorts
Nothing screams girls' trip quite like matching pajama sets. This top and shorts set from H&M is super cute, comfy and affordable, and it comes in three different colors so your squad can mix and match.
Wonder Heels
You'll need a pair of versatile shoes for your trip, and these platform mules are perfect for daytime and evening wear. You can dress them down with jeans and a bodysuit or dress it up with a matching set or dress. They're currently on sale for just $60, so shop them while you can!
Reebok Club C Extra Sneaker - Women's
Add a pair of versatile and comfy sneakers to your packing list for any casual outings you have planned during your girls' trip. These Reebok platform sneakers are so trendy and cute, and they're a great under $100 pair that you'll wear all the time.
AMHDV Women Multipurpose Crossbody Bag
This crossbody bag is spacious and functional, and it'll go with any outfit. You can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and it has a detachable coin purse and cute chain detailing. It comes in white, too! One reviewer shares that they "literally wear this bag with everything."
