The Eye of the Tiger Is on Zendaya With Bold Paris Fashion Week Look

Zendaya continues to spin her web of iconic looks.
This time, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress stunned at Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show on March 6. For the occasion, she roared in a matching tiger-print ensemble, featuring knee-high boots, shorts, a black bralette and a blazer, which she left open.
She completed the outfit with matching gold necklaces and a black Louis Vuitton purse, adorned with the label's logo print.
The fashion show also saw a marvelous reunion between the Euphoria actress and Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, as seen in photos posted by British Vogue on March 6. Others in attendance included Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jurnee Smollet and Pharrell Williams, who was named the brand's Men's Creative Director in February.
The 26-year-old later shared some doggone good pics of the event on Instagram, posting photos of herself and her dog, Noon, on a staircase. She captioned them, "Look who came with me to Paris…"
Zendaya's appearance is one of her most show-stopping photo ops of the year thus far. She kicked off her red carpet return on Feb. 25 at the 54th NAACP Image Awards—after missing the 2023 Golden Golden Globes where she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series for Euphoria.
Her two Versace gowns earned her plenty of applause on social media, including from boyfriend Tom Holland, who dropped three heart eye emoji in her Instagram comments.
Then, at the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya sported a soft pink Valentino gown before shaking it up to reveal a tri-colored dress onstage during the broadcast.
She sure knows how to deliver euphoric fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see more of Zendaya's best looks throughout the years.