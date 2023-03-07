The Eye of the Tiger Is on Zendaya With Bold Paris Fashion Week Look

Watch : Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet

Zendaya continues to spin her web of iconic looks.

This time, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress stunned at Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show on March 6. For the occasion, she roared in a matching tiger-print ensemble, featuring knee-high boots, shorts, a black bralette and a blazer, which she left open.

She completed the outfit with matching gold necklaces and a black Louis Vuitton purse, adorned with the label's logo print.

The fashion show also saw a marvelous reunion between the Euphoria actress and Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, as seen in photos posted by British Vogue on March 6. Others in attendance included Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jurnee Smollet and Pharrell Williams, who was named the brand's Men's Creative Director in February.

The 26-year-old later shared some doggone good pics of the event on Instagram, posting photos of herself and her dog, Noon, on a staircase. She captioned them, "Look who came with me to Paris…"