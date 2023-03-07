I've Been Obsessed With This Heated Eyelash Curler for 2 Years and It's the Game-Changer You Need

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love voluminous eyelashes, but I loathe that inevitable pinch that comes with using an eyelash curler. Honestly, I'm just not the most skilled at curling, but I have used so many top-rated eyelash curlers and they just don't work for me. Or they do work and they're uncomfortable for me to use. Thankfully, I found a heated eyelash curler in 2021, which I've been faithfully using ever since.
I know what you're thinking. Who wants heat anywhere near their eyeballs? I totally get that trepidation. However, I've never had an issue with it. It's a really gentle curler that doesn't burn at all. This is a highly effective gadget that delivers a curl that lasts all day.
Be your own glam squad. It doesn't get any easier than using the Chella Heated Eyelash Curler.
Chella Heated Eyelash Curler
The instructions say to curl after putting on mascara, but I use this curler before I put on mascara because I think it's a great tool to separate my lashes that are clumped together. I also use it after each coat of mascara.
I'm not the only one who adores this heated eyelash curler. Here are some rave reviews from fellow shoppers.
Chella Heated Eyelash Curler Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I've owned a lot of eyelash curlers. I feel like I can throw all those away now, because of this one tool. This is the best eyelash curler ever. Makes my eyelashes look like a million bucks! At first, I was scared I was going to burn off my eyelashes (because the thought of heat anywhere near my eyeball scared the crap out of me), but after using it the first time I was hooked. The heat is minimal and it's just enough to put a shape to my lashes. Best tool ever."
Another declared, "Works perfect! This heated curler is a game changer to curl long lashes. Just put on mascara and let it dry before use. I find it works best when I hold the curl position for around 45 seconds."
Someone reviewed, "Best heated curler ever! Safe, heats quickly and evenly, has never harmed my lashes or burned, gives excellent results and has lasted longer than any other I've tried. I've used it bare but prefer to use it between base and second coat, slowly swiping it up once from line to tip. Love it and buying another in case it ever stops working."
"It Truly Works! I have the shortest straightest eyelashes known to man, so I've run the gamut on eyelash curlers. Decided to try one more thing. I was VERY skeptical as nothing has worked for me before. I simply cannot believe this WORKS! It really, really works. I can see the difference even before I put on mascara. It really opens up the eye" a shopper reviewed.
Someone wrote, "LOVE this one...Perfect. This is the BEST heated eyelash curler I have tried... It gets nice and warm and sooo easy to use."
