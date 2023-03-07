I've Been Obsessed With This Heated Eyelash Curler for 2 Years and It's the Game-Changer You Need

I'm not the only one who adores this heated eyelash curler. Here are some rave reviews from fellow shoppers.

Chella Heated Eyelash Curler Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I've owned a lot of eyelash curlers. I feel like I can throw all those away now, because of this one tool. This is the best eyelash curler ever. Makes my eyelashes look like a million bucks! At first, I was scared I was going to burn off my eyelashes (because the thought of heat anywhere near my eyeball scared the crap out of me), but after using it the first time I was hooked. The heat is minimal and it's just enough to put a shape to my lashes. Best tool ever."

Another declared, "Works perfect! This heated curler is a game changer to curl long lashes. Just put on mascara and let it dry before use. I find it works best when I hold the curl position for around 45 seconds."

Someone reviewed, "Best heated curler ever! Safe, heats quickly and evenly, has never harmed my lashes or burned, gives excellent results and has lasted longer than any other I've tried. I've used it bare but prefer to use it between base and second coat, slowly swiping it up once from line to tip. Love it and buying another in case it ever stops working."

"It Truly Works! I have the shortest straightest eyelashes known to man, so I've run the gamut on eyelash curlers. Decided to try one more thing. I was VERY skeptical as nothing has worked for me before. I simply cannot believe this WORKS! It really, really works. I can see the difference even before I put on mascara. It really opens up the eye" a shopper reviewed.

Someone wrote, "LOVE this one...Perfect. This is the BEST heated eyelash curler I have tried... It gets nice and warm and sooo easy to use."

