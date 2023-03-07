Avril Lavigne Kisses Tyga at Paris Fashion Week After Mod Sun Breakup

Watch : Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

He was a boy, she was a girl. Can Avril Lavigne make it any more obvious?

The singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Tyga on March 6, when the duo showed some PDA at a Paris Fashion Week party for actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler. Rocking an oversized Vetements hoodie and black over-the-knee boots, Avril, 38, stuck close to the "Rack City" rapper, 33, as they mingled with friends, including Mulger creative director Casey Cadwallader.

At one point in the evening, Tyga—clad in a black tee with a grey shacket and matching pants—leaned in and kissed Avril as she wrapped her arms around his neck. The pair were also photographed holding hands as they made their way through the crowd that night.

The sighting comes almost two weeks after a spokesperson for Avril confirmed to E! News on Feb. 21 that the "Complicated" artist and Mod Sun, her fiancé of nearly one year, had broken up. However, his rep noted at the time that the two were "engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."