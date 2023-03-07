Avril Lavigne Kisses Tyga at Paris Fashion Week After Mod Sun Breakup

He was a boy, she was a girl. Can Avril Lavigne make it any more obvious?
The singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Tyga on March 6, when the duo showed some PDA at a Paris Fashion Week party for actress Hunter Schafer's new campaign with Mugler. Rocking an oversized Vetements hoodie and black over-the-knee boots, Avril, 38, stuck close to the "Rack City" rapper, 33, as they mingled with friends, including Mulger creative director Casey Cadwallader.
At one point in the evening, Tyga—clad in a black tee with a grey shacket and matching pants—leaned in and kissed Avril as she wrapped her arms around his neck. The pair were also photographed holding hands as they made their way through the crowd that night.
The sighting comes almost two weeks after a spokesperson for Avril confirmed to E! News on Feb. 21 that the "Complicated" artist and Mod Sun, her fiancé of nearly one year, had broken up. However, his rep noted at the time that the two were "engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."
Mod Sun later broke his silence over the split, writing in a Feb. 28 Instagram post, "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."
Prior to confirming the breakup, Avril was spotted at a dinner with Tyga and friends during President's Day weekend in Malibu, Calif. However, a source close to the situation noted that Avril and Tyga were "just friends" when photos of the outing surfaced.
It appears the two have taken their relationship to the next level. Earlier this month, Avril and Tyga attended Courrèges' fashion show in Paris, though they did not pose for photos together.
Sharing photos of her outfit of the day, Avril wrote on Instagram March 1, "I'm not doing s--t today."
In the past, Tyga was in an on-and-off relationship with Kylie Jenner from 2014 to 2017. He also dated Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014—sharing son King Cairo, 10, with the model—and was married to Jordan Craig from 2010 to 2011.
E! News has reached out to reps for Avril, Tyga and Mod Sun but hasn't received a comment.