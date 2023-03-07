Why Charli D'Amelio Loves Bonding With Landon Barker’s Family

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals If Boyfriend Landon Barker Is "the One"

This romance deserves a like, a save and a share.

Charli D'Amelio is giving more details on her relationship with Landon Barker, and what it has been like to spend time with his dad Travis Barker and his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. When asked if he is "the one," Charli didn't give firm a yes or no… but did she respond by gushing about their romance in a way that was rather telling.

"His family is incredible and they're so supportive of what I do," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards March 4. "You know, I'm very close with my family as well, so it means a lot that we all spend a lot of time together. We always have so much fun."

The night marked an eventful one for the TikTok star, who co-hosted the awards show, performed at the event and accepted the award for Favorite Female Creator. Giving a glimpse into their relationship amid such a busy schedule, Charli shared that Landon is very caring.