Why Charli D'Amelio Loves Bonding With Landon Barker’s Family

This romance deserves a like, a save and a share.
Charli D'Amelio is giving more details on her relationship with Landon Barker, and what it has been like to spend time with his dad Travis Barker and his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. When asked if he is "the one," Charli didn't give firm a yes or no… but did she respond by gushing about their romance in a way that was rather telling.
"His family is incredible and they're so supportive of what I do," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards March 4. "You know, I'm very close with my family as well, so it means a lot that we all spend a lot of time together. We always have so much fun."
The night marked an eventful one for the TikTok star, who co-hosted the awards show, performed at the event and accepted the award for Favorite Female Creator. Giving a glimpse into their relationship amid such a busy schedule, Charli shared that Landon is very caring.
"Landon's so great," she told E! News. "When I get home and I'm exhausted he's like, "Here's some water. Let's get you some food.'"
Not only did Charli gush about the 19-year-old on the carpet, but the pair also shared an epic moment during the ceremony when Landon presented Charli with her award blimp. Charli returned the love by having him slimed on stage.
Back in June, a source told E! News that Charli and Landon were in the "early stages of dating." As time went on, the pair made it clear that their relationship was excelling with PDA and spending time with both of each other families.
Reflecting on their connection, which blossomed after Dixie D'Amelio suggested Landon as a possible love interest for Charli, the 18-year-old noted that she doesn't let outside noise affect what they have.
"What happened is, for these past two years, I've put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart," she said during the Oct. 5 episode of the BFFs podcast. "And if that creates drama for other people, that's theirs to deal with. I'm happy, he's happy and that's really all to it."