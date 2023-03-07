2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: Shop Sneakers, Boots & Sandals That Are Trendy & Comfortable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Music festival season is upon us, and we're placing our Coachella and Stagecoach fashion trend forecast bets. From dreamy, flowing silhouettes to playful colors and materials, we're expecting fashion to take over the music venues once again in 2023.

If you're looking for more music festival outfit inspo, don't worry. Our festival packing guides have everything you need for the most stylish and fun festival experience yet, and in this roundup, you'll find the trendiest and most comfortable shoes, boots and platform sandals that are perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines.

From metallic cowboy boots and white sneakers that go with everything to platform mules and more, this Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the pairs you need to strut in style (and comfort). Continue below to shop our top shoes for festival season.