2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: Shop Sneakers, Boots & Sandals That Are Trendy & Comfortable

Music festival season is upon us, and we're placing our Coachella and Stagecoach fashion trend forecast bets. From dreamy, flowing silhouettes to playful colors and materials, we're expecting fashion to take over the music venues once again in 2023.
If you're looking for more music festival outfit inspo, don't worry. Our festival packing guides have everything you need for the most stylish and fun festival experience yet, and in this roundup, you'll find the trendiest and most comfortable shoes, boots and platform sandals that are perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines.
From metallic cowboy boots and white sneakers that go with everything to platform mules and more, this Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the pairs you need to strut in style (and comfort). Continue below to shop our top shoes for festival season.
Danilo - Cobalt Metallic
Since Western-inspired accessories will be on trend for festivals, you definitely need to snag a pair of cowboy boots. These cobalt metallic boots are so fun and stylish, plus the pair has a low heel for extra comfort.
Reebok Club C Extra Sneakers
If you're looking for a comfy, casual sneaker that you can pair with any festival outfit, these platform Reebok shoes are the perfect option. They're a trendy take on a classic sneaker that'll look good with anything.
Urson - Pearl Scale
These long cowboy boots have Western-inspired embroidery and a statement metallic silver print. They'll add a cool, elevated and stylish touch to just about any outfit.
Steve Madden Macall Boot
Music venues can get dusty and muddy, so a pair of knee-high platform boots will not only look super cute, but they'll be perfectly practical, too. These Steve Madden boots are edgy and eye-catching, and they'll look stunning with any outfit.
Converse All Star Platform Hi
White sneakers go with everything, and they're especially perfect for a music festival since they're so comfortable and versatile. These Converse All Star platform sneakers are cool, comfy and trendy, you'll be glad you packed them.
Jeffrey Campbell Y2k Puffy Platform Sandals
These puffy platform sandals are perfect for any festival pool party you're attending. The look comes in black, green and light brown. Not only are they super cute, but they're also so comfy!
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
Another classic pair of sneakers you can't go wrong with are Nike Air Force 1's. They're comfortable and match well with literally anything. You can even add some extra bling to them with some Lace Charms.
Elora Heels
These chunky platform mules are the perfect shoes to go with any festival pool party outfit. They have a tinge of '90s nostalgia to them, and they'd look super cute with flowy dresses, mini skirts and more.
New Balance 550 Sneakers
Add a pop of color to your outfit with these New Balance 550 sneakers. They're ultra cool and comfortable, and you'll be walking in style with every step you take.
Soda Reno Women Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
These all-white cowboy boots are #1 best sellers on Amazon, with over 7,000 positive reviews. They have a low chunky heel and are super comfortable and affordable— perfect for festival season!
