Here's Why Red Lipstick Makes You Think of Sex

Kiera Knightley once said that a dramatic lip "is for when you've had a s--t day and you need red lipstick to face the world."

No lies detected. Because, as the English actress pointed out, nothing exudes more power and confidence than swiping on the bold shade. But the makeup classic does more than just change your attitude. It's known to spark arousal as well, almost acting as a mating call.

"Red, the color of blood, of blushes and flushes, of nipples, lips, and genitals awash with sexual excitement, is visible from afar and emotionally arousing," evolutionary psychologist Nancy Etcoff wrote in a particularly passionate section of her book Survival of the Prettiest: The Science of Beauty.

And while that is certainly one way to put it, cosmetics historian Gabriela Hernandez offered more insight to E! News about how its roots are naturally tied to sex.

"It has to do with deep associations in our brains that make that color more attractive in a mate," she explained. "Red also livens up the face, calls attention to itself and will always have a deep connection to sex since arousal is usually associated with blushing."