Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel Affleck Have a Slam Dunk Night Out at Lakers Game

Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck are a courtside dream team.

The mother-and-son duo enjoyed an evening together watching the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors March 5, where they were spotted sharing smiles while sitting courtside.

For the occasion, Jennifer—who shares the 11-year-old and his sisters Seraphina, 14 and Violet, 17, with ex-husband Ben Affleck—sported a gray sweater and black, skinny jeans. Meanwhile, Samuel donned a blue Steph Curry hoodie in support of the Warriors' superstar.

It's clear spending time with his parents while watching a game of basketball is something Samuel considers a slam dunk. Back in December, the 11-year-old was seen sitting courtside with his dad as they watched Ben's Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

Samuel's solo nights out with each of his parents comes amid major changes in the Affleck family as Ben—who split from Jennifer in 2015 before finalizing their divorce in 2018—married Jennifer Lopez in July. And the "Let's Get Loud" singer has nothing but praise for her husband and the 13 Going on 30 star's co-parenting dynamic.