Chelsea Houska Shares the Unexpected Reason Why She Doesn't Allow Daughter Aubree on Social Media

Chelsea Houska isn't an average mom; she's a cool mom.
Well, that's what she hopes as her and ex Adam Lind's 13-year-old daughter Aubree enters those unpredictable teenage years. While Chelsea is comfortable with her oldest child appearing on mom's family-friendly HGTV show Down Home Fab, her views on social media could jeopardize just how chill Aubree sees her.
"We're definitely the least cool parents because she's the only kid in her grade that doesn't have Instagram," Chelsea, now married to Cole DeBoer, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But I think it's just so different for us because there are so many people that have followed our story."
Today, the former MTV star—who also shares Watson, 6, Layne, 4, and Walker, 2, with Cole—wants to shield her kids from any trolls.
"I've seen the negative comments firsthand and it's such a fear of mine that she would get any of that or see any of that even on my pages," Chelsea explained. "It's just so hard because we really don't know."
And while Chelsea and Cole have discussed giving Aubree a private account or an account managed by mom, for now, Chelsea is finding the power in privacy.
"You're a kid and you don't think about what you're posting sometimes so it's really just out of protection for her, but she doesn't see that obviously," Chelsea shared. "She is so good at social media. She's on TikTok. She doesn't have a personal account. But when I need help on social media or making a TikTok, I'm like, ‘Aubrey help me' and she's just so good at that stuff already."
In fact, Aubree's influence is seen in her mom's redesigned home décor brand appropriated titled Aubree Says.
"If Aubrey says it's cool, then it's cool," Chelsea said. "That's how Aubree Says came about just because we want cool things, but I'm still kind of cool to her I think. She does love to do things with me still so I'm gonna call that a win."