Chelsea Houska Shares the Unexpected Reason Why She Doesn't Allow Daughter Aubree on Social Media

Watch : Chelsea Houska Spills on 13-Year-Old Daughter Aubree's Style

Chelsea Houska isn't an average mom; she's a cool mom.

Well, that's what she hopes as her and ex Adam Lind's 13-year-old daughter Aubree enters those unpredictable teenage years. While Chelsea is comfortable with her oldest child appearing on mom's family-friendly HGTV show Down Home Fab, her views on social media could jeopardize just how chill Aubree sees her.

"We're definitely the least cool parents because she's the only kid in her grade that doesn't have Instagram," Chelsea, now married to Cole DeBoer, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But I think it's just so different for us because there are so many people that have followed our story."

Today, the former MTV star—who also shares Watson, 6, Layne, 4, and Walker, 2, with Cole—wants to shield her kids from any trolls.

"I've seen the negative comments firsthand and it's such a fear of mine that she would get any of that or see any of that even on my pages," Chelsea explained. "It's just so hard because we really don't know."