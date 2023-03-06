Shop the 8 Best Beach Tote Bags for Spring Break Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're heading towards a tropical vacation for spring break or planning on spending time on your local beach, one thing is for certain. You need a spacious, functional and cute beach bag to get you through spring and summer.
While beach bags are known for their practicality, there are also tons of cute and trendy tote options out there that will win you over so many compliments. Luckily, we searched far and wide for the most stylish beach totes out there, and managed to narrow down our top eight picks. From flower crochet totes to mesh bags with lots of compartments, there's a beach bag for everyone on this list.
We found the best beach totes from Amazon, H&M, Target and more for as low as $10, and you can shop them all below.
KALIDI Beach Mesh Tote Bag
This bestselling beach tote bag from Amazon is cute and functional. It's spacious enough for all your beach day essentials, and comes in so many stylish and vibrant colors.
One reviewer shares, "I brought this bag on my honeymoon to Jamaica and it served as my personal item on the plane and my beach bag. It was spacious and held my towel, book, and sunscreens. I love that sand doesn't stick to the bottom, and it was easy to shake any residual sand out of the bag. I also threw this in the washing machine on cold and air dried it and it came out perfect!"
GASEQUO Flower Crochet Tote Bag
This flower crochet tote bag is super trendy and cute, and it's great for a relaxing pool or beach day with smaller essentials. You can fit your sunscreen, cosmetics, sandals and more in the bag. You'll definitely get tons of compliments on the tote, too!
Compakt Tote Bag
This Calpak tote bag is lightweight, water resistant, durable and travel-friendly, and it comes in a bunch of cute limited-edition prints. One reviewer shares, "I used this as a beach bag on my last trip and it was perfect. It held everything I needed and kept everything dry."
Mesh Tote Handbag - Shade & Shore™
This mesh tote bag is spacious, functional, comes in a bunch of cute colors and super affordable— it's only $10 at Target! It has tons of five-star ratings, one reviewer sharing, "I have had the black bag for three Florida summers now. It has held up great and I get lots of compliments. It holds a lot and the outside pockets are great for sunscreen, drinks, and phone."
Lands' End Zip Top Long Handle Canvas Tote Bag
This customizable canvas tote bag from Lands' End is spacious enough for snacks, a water bottle or two, a beachside read, a towel, sandals and more. Its zip top feature is great so that no sand seeps in, and it is made of super durable material.
One reviewer raves, "This bag is the perfect size for a beach bag and absolutely beautiful, very stylish."
Cotton Canvas Beach Bag
This striped beach bag is so chic and roomy. It's made of thick cotton canvas, so it's durable enough to hold all your beach essentials. It also has an inner compartment and ties inside.
KALIDI Beach Bag Mesh Tote Bag
This mesh tote bag is perfect for vacation, since it's foldable and lightweight. It's also super cute and spacious!
One reviewer shares, "I live right by the beach and have been looking for a good beach bag that wasn't crazy expensive. This was the perfect bag for a day to the beach. I can fit my towel, water bottle, and snacks inside. There is also a pocket for my phone and keys."
Beach Bags for Women
This water and sand-proof tote with over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews is perfect for any kind of day by the water. It has side pocks, zipper pockets and a zipper closure.
One reviewer shares, "This past summer we got a pool membership and so we were going to the pool a lot. After having to just lug around our towels and changes of clothes in smaller bags, I decided to invest in a nice big bag specifically for the book. This bag easily holds our three towels, changes of clothes, and things like keys, wallets, and phones. It made carrying everything to the pool so much easier and I'm excited to head back to the pool with it this summer."
