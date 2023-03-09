Ciara Shares the Simple Reason Why She and Russell Wilson Are Such a Perfect Match

Watch : Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Is a "Baby Boss"

Ciara couldn't have asked for a better teammate than Russell Wilson.

"From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked," the "Level Up" singer exclusively told E! News when asked the key to her strong marriage. "What I mean by that is, being aligned on pretty much every aspect of your lives."

Which is not to say that Ciara and her NFL star husband are exactly the same or never butt heads. "The uniqueness that makes you who you are, there's power to that, too," she said. "But it's so much easier, I think, when you agree on most of the things that you're gonna experience in life together."

If you're starting to feel lightheaded, do not worry, swooning is a common occurrence when reading about these two, who've been known for their nonstop #goals vibes since even before they tied the knot at a castle in the English countryside in July 2016.