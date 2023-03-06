Brandon Routh Shares His Biggest Piece of Advice for the Next Superman

Watch : DC Universe Slate REVEALED: Superman, Batman & More

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's advice about being Superman from Brandon Routh!

The actor—who guest stars on the March 6 episode of Quantum Leap—knows a thing or two about playing the Man of Steel. After all, Brandon got his big break as the titular superhero in 2006's Superman Returns.

So, with the news that DC Comics is moving on from Henry Cavill—who has played Superman for the studio since 2013—Brandon exclusively told E! News about his biggest advice for whoever takes over the role next.

"The most important thing about Superman is that he is a teacher, first and foremost," Brandon said. "Putting that as a direction, you can't go wrong. You can't overreach because then you become dogmatic."

Brandon explained that when it comes to playing the Man of Tomorrow, it's not about reveling in the spectacle and aura of what makes him heroic.

"It's understanding that Superman's role is not just to save the day," Brandon continued. "It's to help all humanity find a better path forward."