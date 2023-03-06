Brandon Routh Shares His Biggest Piece of Advice for the Next Superman

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's advice about being Superman from Brandon Routh!
The actor—who guest stars on the March 6 episode of Quantum Leap—knows a thing or two about playing the Man of Steel. After all, Brandon got his big break as the titular superhero in 2006's Superman Returns.
So, with the news that DC Comics is moving on from Henry Cavill—who has played Superman for the studio since 2013—Brandon exclusively told E! News about his biggest advice for whoever takes over the role next.
"The most important thing about Superman is that he is a teacher, first and foremost," Brandon said. "Putting that as a direction, you can't go wrong. You can't overreach because then you become dogmatic."
Brandon explained that when it comes to playing the Man of Tomorrow, it's not about reveling in the spectacle and aura of what makes him heroic.
"It's understanding that Superman's role is not just to save the day," Brandon continued. "It's to help all humanity find a better path forward."
On his own path forward in Hollywood, Brandon has been taking some of Superman's gusto with him to his other roles.
On the March 6 episode of Quantum Leap, Brandon plays commanding officer XO Alexander Augustine on a naval battleship in 1989. Oh, and he's also the father of Addison (Caitlin Bassett).
To play the stoic, reserved member of the armed forces, Brandon referred back to his Superman days to unlock everything.
"I actually unconsciously tapped into that energy," Brandon explained. "He has so many quiet moments alone where he's flying or standing and there has to be something on your face. There was just a lot of internal work that I had done specifically for that role that I think I tapped into with this guy."
Caitlin, who stars on Quantum Leap in her first professional acting gig ever, told E! News she was "so nervous and excited to meet Brandon," but came away relieved.
"He could not be nicer," she said of her co-star. "He was so warm and so open and so inviting. He never made me feel like a little baby actor. It was just really wonderful."
Once a superhero, always a superhero.
Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
