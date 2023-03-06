King Charles III Finally Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Coronation—But They're a TBD

Watch : Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend King Charles' Coronation?

Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's invite to King Charles III's upcoming coronation have been revealed.

Three months before the royal gathering, a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple has received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the coronation, according to NBC News.

The spokesperson added in a statement to the outlet, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

E! News reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but has not heard back.

Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, will be crowned in a service at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the ceremony will also serve as the coronation of Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The event is expected to be attended by members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it also falls on the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie Harrison, who currently resides in California along with his parents and 21-month-old sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana.