Stylist Karla Welch Reveals the Game-Changing Lesson She Learned From Justin Bieber

If you want to be dressed to kill, first you need to be dressed with skill.

Enter: Stylist Karla Welch, who is the mastermind behind many memorable celebrity fashion moments. Remember when Tracee Ellis Ross commanded the 2018 Emmys with her larger-than-life pink Valentino gown or how Hailey Bieber shut down the 2022 Met Gala with a luxurious white slip dress? And let's not forget she helped Justin Bieber find his trademark of casual-cool style.

"That's my secret weapon," Karla exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with MasterClass. "I want my clients to be the best version of themselves. Owning your personal style can help you feel powerful, confident, healthy and happy. It's a way of telling the world who you are."

The stylist pointed out that dressing her A-list clients is a collaborative process, one where she's not the only one teaching them a few fashion lessons. In fact, she revealed she's learned quite a bit from the "Peaches" singer.

"He is fearless," Karla shared. "I've worked with Justin Bieber for a decade. It's been the most formative relationship creatively that I've ever had."