Andy Cohen Addresses Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Breakup Scandal

Andy Cohen is just as SUR-prised by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup as Vanderpump Rules fans are.
The Bravo host reacted to the couple's shocking split—and rumors that he possibly cheated on his partner of nine years with co-star Raquel Leviss—on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.
"First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval," Cohen stated on March 6, "what's happened with them and what was possibly happening then—it's really shocking,"
"It's wild," he added. "This is reverberating."
Cohen says reports of the alleged months-long affair are only going to make season 10 even more fascinating to watch.
"When you're watching the episodes this season, it just makes them far more surprising I think and layered and shocking," the 54-year-old stated. "You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend—yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."
Looking back trying to find possible clues of a potential Sandoval-Leviss romance, Cohen called out Leviss and Scheana Shay's March 1 Watch What Happens Live appearance just two days before the breakup news broke. On his show, Leviss called Sandoval hotter than co-star Tom Schwartz.
"I didn't think twice about it," Cohen admitted, adding that during one commercial break, "Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew you were gonna pick Schwartz.' And Raquel said, 'Well, Sandoval has abs.'"
With the VPR reunion taping still weeks away, Cohen said he has one major inquiry amid Leviss and Schwartz's season 10 fling: "The big question is when did Schwartz find out about this?"
A show source confirmed Sandoval and Madix's breakup to E! News on March 3. The next day, he broke his silence and seemingly addressed affair rumors.
"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote on Instagram March 4. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."
The reality star concluded by asking fans not to boycott his businesses TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's for the benefit of their employees.
"Please direct us anger towards me and not them," he wrote. "They did nothing wrong. I'm so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."
While Madix has yet to address the split publicly, many of her VPR stars have spoken out against Sandoval on social media in addition to rallying around Madix amid the controversy.
E! News has reached out to reps for Leviss, Madix and Sandoval for comment on the allegations, but hasn't heard back.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
