Andy Cohen Addresses Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Breakup Scandal

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Ariana Madix Split

Andy Cohen is just as SUR-prised by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup as Vanderpump Rules fans are.

The Bravo host reacted to the couple's shocking split—and rumors that he possibly cheated on his partner of nine years with co-star Raquel Leviss—on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

"First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval," Cohen stated on March 6, "what's happened with them and what was possibly happening then—it's really shocking,"

"It's wild," he added. "This is reverberating."

Cohen says reports of the alleged months-long affair are only going to make season 10 even more fascinating to watch.

"When you're watching the episodes this season, it just makes them far more surprising I think and layered and shocking," the 54-year-old stated. "You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend—yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."

Looking back trying to find possible clues of a potential Sandoval-Leviss romance, Cohen called out Leviss and Scheana Shay's March 1 Watch What Happens Live appearance just two days before the breakup news broke. On his show, Leviss called Sandoval hotter than co-star Tom Schwartz.