Angela Bassett's Stylist Jennifer Austin Reveals the Secrets to Dressing For Black Tie Events

Angela Bassett always steals the show on the red carpet.

The Black Panther star knows how to pack a punch with her looks, selecting electrifying jumpsuits or bold dresses that feature larger-than-life details. In other words, basic and boring aren't part of the actress's fashion vocabulary—and it's all thanks to her longtime stylist Jennifer Austin.

And while you're likely not walking the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, Jennifer is here to help you channel your inner Angela and bring the wow factor to your next black tie optional event.

"The trick for her is to keep it simple, but, of course, we're going to be over the top," Jennifer told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I keep her silhouettes clean, classic and simple so she can feel effortless and move. The most important thing is to make sure that she feels confident and that it also functions for what she has to do."