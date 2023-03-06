Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Steal the Show at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Wife Details Scary Plane Turbulence

Now this is how to lose a guy in 10 days celebrate Paris Fashion Week: Make it a family affair!

Camila Alves McConaughey attended the Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 show on March 6 along with her two eldest children Levi, 14, and Vida, 13. The model shares both children with husband Matthew McConaughey, and they also have a 10-year-old son named Livingston.

For the event, Camila wore a black bralette underneath a cropped, cream-colored blazer and matching pair of pleated trousers. She finished her look with snakeskin shoes, layered necklaces and a coordinating wide-brimmed hat featuring a feather.

As for her kids, Vida donned a white dress from the designer's collaboration with artist Yoshitomo Nara and Levi sported a white coat over a plaid tracksuit. In addition to attending the show, Camila posted pictures of her children enjoying French pastries and dining at cafés.

They weren't the only stars to attend the runway show.