Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Steal the Show at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Alves brought her two eldest children Levi and Vida, whom she shares with Matthew McConaughey, to Paris Fashion Week to see Stella McCartney's Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. See the family photo.

Now this is how to lose a guy in 10 days celebrate Paris Fashion Week: Make it a family affair!

Camila Alves McConaughey attended the Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 show on March 6 along with her two eldest children Levi, 14, and Vida, 13. The model shares both children with husband Matthew McConaughey, and they also have a 10-year-old son named Livingston.

For the event, Camila wore a black bralette underneath a cropped, cream-colored blazer and matching pair of pleated trousers. She finished her look with snakeskin shoes, layered necklaces and a coordinating wide-brimmed hat featuring a feather.

As for her kids, Vida donned a white dress from the designer's collaboration with artist Yoshitomo Nara and Levi sported a white coat over a plaid tracksuit. In addition to attending the show, Camila posted pictures of her children enjoying French pastries and dining at cafés.

They weren't the only stars to attend the runway show.

Jessica Alba, Avril Lavigne, Noah Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, SAINt JHN and Stella's father Paul McCartney were also among the show's guests.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

To see more of Camila and Matthew's family photos, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Instagram
Too Cool
Instagram
Hairy Situation
Instagram
Date Night
Instagram
Play Time
Instagram
Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Instagram
Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

