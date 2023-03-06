Why Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Break Up Has Everyone Talking

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Ariana Madix Split

Where were you when the news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup broke?

For Bravo fans, Mar. 3 will be a day that will live in infamy, thanks to the shocking news of the Vanderpump Rules couple's split after more than nine years of dating. And that was before the rumors of his alleged affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss began circulating, which caused the story to explode, dominating group chats, Reddit threads and dinner conversations everywhere. Even if you don't know what SUR stands for—it's Sexy Unique Restaurant, by the way. No, we're not kidding—you couldn't help but became invested in the ongoing scandal, which is currently being filmed, meaning the drama will likely play out on the Bravo series' currently airing 10th season.

But, as any VPR fan worth their goat cheese balls knows, cheating allegations are nothing new on the reality series. In fact, it's weird if the West Hollywood crew makes it through an entire season without rumors of infidelity. So, what makes the reported Ariana-Tom-Raquel love triangle so much different? For starters, Tom and Ariana, who first began dating in 2013, were seemingly one of the most solid couples on the network, and Ariana is arguably one of the most universally beloved Bravolebrities. Add in that Raquel, who joined the show in season six after she began dating James Kennedy, is part of their close friend group, and that's already a situation made for primetime.