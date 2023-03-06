Why Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Break Up Has Everyone Talking

Where were you when the news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup broke?
For Bravo fans, Mar. 3 will be a day that will live in infamy, thanks to the shocking news of the Vanderpump Rules couple's split after more than nine years of dating. And that was before the rumors of his alleged affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss began circulating, which caused the story to explode, dominating group chats, Reddit threads and dinner conversations everywhere. Even if you don't know what SUR stands for—it's Sexy Unique Restaurant, by the way. No, we're not kidding—you couldn't help but became invested in the ongoing scandal, which is currently being filmed, meaning the drama will likely play out on the Bravo series' currently airing 10th season.
But, as any VPR fan worth their goat cheese balls knows, cheating allegations are nothing new on the reality series. In fact, it's weird if the West Hollywood crew makes it through an entire season without rumors of infidelity. So, what makes the reported Ariana-Tom-Raquel love triangle so much different? For starters, Tom and Ariana, who first began dating in 2013, were seemingly one of the most solid couples on the network, and Ariana is arguably one of the most universally beloved Bravolebrities. Add in that Raquel, who joined the show in season six after she began dating James Kennedy, is part of their close friend group, and that's already a situation made for primetime.
Oh, and did we mention she's been rumored to have been hooking up with Tom Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, who recently ended his marriage with Katie Maloney, for the last several months? How the incestuous and ever-complicated web of relationships in the of Vanderpump Rules world has not yet been added to college curriculums, we do not know.
However, we are here to help guide you through the news that broke Bravo and has social media detectives looking back over Instagram posts, tweets and scenes from the show looking for clues. For starters, fans are now viewing Tom Sandoval dressing up as Raquel for Halloween in a whole new light, while Tom and Raquel's strikingly similar lightning bolt necklaces uh, struck viewers as suspicious.
So, in case you need to fake it at your next happy hour with your Bravo-obsessed friends, here's your crash course to all of the Vanderpump Rules drama. Grab a Pumptini, you're going to need it:
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)