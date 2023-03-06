Ariana Madix Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Dresses on Vanderpump Rules

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you aren't #TeamAriana, do you even watch Vanderpump Rules? Ariana Madix is a beloved voice of reason the Bravo reality show. She is an entrepreneur, who created mixologist kits for her brand DFH Cocktails. And, we can't forget about the sandwich shop that she and Katie Maloney have in the works. She's an author, co-writing the hit cocktail book Fancy AF Cocktails with Tom Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino. In addition to all of that, she's a total style star who has rocked some affordable looks on the show.
Ariana brings her fashion A-game to every Vanderpump Rules scene in this effortlessly cool way. During the Season 10 premiere episode, she rocked a chic, black mini dress when she met up with Katie and Lala Kent. You can never have too many black dresses in your closet and this one is only $69. Ariana wore another affordable dress while she scouted sandwich shop locations with Katie. That cut-out dress is just $62 and it comes in three colors.
If you want to channel your inner Ariana (which we all do), shop her looks while you can.
Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Looks
Ariana proved that a little, black dress is always a good idea during the Season 10 premiere.
Steve Madden Nicole Dress
This not-so-basic little black dress is a style you can rock all year long. There are so many ways to style it throughout the seasons. Amazon also has this style in red.
Ariana was chic, yet casual with this trendy cut-out dress.
Lulus The Way I Feel Cutout Midi Sweater Dress
You can go casual with this ensemble or you can dress it up with some heels and accessories. This midi-dress has adjustable straps to customize your fit and it's available in three stunning colors.
Of course, this isn't a dress, but this wave iron is in here as an honorary mention. Ariana didn't need a glam squad to do her hair for James Kennedy's DJ gig during the Season 10 premiere. She styled her own hair with some gorgeous waves using this pink iron when she was getting ready with Raquel Leviss.
Mermade Hair PRO Waver 32mm Triple Barrel Deep Waver Curling Iron
It doesn't get any easier than using this wave iron, which comes in two different sizes.
A hairstylist reviewed, "This waver makes super gorgeous, very quick waves with a nice, deep bevel. As a stylist I'm constantly looking for tools that are this reliable and work so quickly! It's comfortable to use even over a long period of time, and holds heat while I'm working with no issues slowing down. I'm super happy with this waver and would recommend it not only to casual users but even to stylists as a pro tool as well."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
