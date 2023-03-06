Ariana Madix Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Dresses on Vanderpump Rules

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you aren't #TeamAriana, do you even watch Vanderpump Rules? Ariana Madix is a beloved voice of reason the Bravo reality show. She is an entrepreneur, who created mixologist kits for her brand DFH Cocktails. And, we can't forget about the sandwich shop that she and Katie Maloney have in the works. She's an author, co-writing the hit cocktail book Fancy AF Cocktails with Tom Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino. In addition to all of that, she's a total style star who has rocked some affordable looks on the show.

Ariana brings her fashion A-game to every Vanderpump Rules scene in this effortlessly cool way. During the Season 10 premiere episode, she rocked a chic, black mini dress when she met up with Katie and Lala Kent. You can never have too many black dresses in your closet and this one is only $69. Ariana wore another affordable dress while she scouted sandwich shop locations with Katie. That cut-out dress is just $62 and it comes in three colors.

If you want to channel your inner Ariana (which we all do), shop her looks while you can.