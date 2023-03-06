Michelin-Starred Chef Curtis Stone Shares an Unexpected $4 Ingredient He Loves Cooking With

We interviewed Curtis Stone because we think you'll like his picks. Curtis is a paid spokesperson for Waterloo. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're going to take kitchen advice from anyone, let it be Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.
The restaurateur and internationally known chef recently catered the SAG Awards for the second year in a row and has been dubbed Waterloo's very first "Honorary Flavor Artist," to name a few of his latest achievements. Now, Curtis is sharing all of his kitchen essentials with E!, and his recommendations are quite the treat. From Japanese and German steel knives to the $4 sparkling water he incorporates in his recipes, Curtis' kitchen must-have's are perfect for anyone and everyone.
"An inexpensive and unexpected ingredient I love using in my recipes is sparkling water," Curtis shares. "Waterloo Sparkling Water has incredible flavors that are not only perfect for sipping while I cook, but also add a pop of flavor and texture to my recipes. I recently created this Ginger Citrus Fish & Chips, which has Waterloo's new Ginger Citrus Twist flavor that gives a hint of ginger citrus notes to the batter, while also creating a crispier coating for the fish."
You don't have to be a culinary artist to use Curtis' recommendations. Continue below to shop some kitchen essentials that are simply chef's kiss.
Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Water - 8pk/12 fl oz Cans
You can snag the Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Water to enjoy on a hot spring day, or use it to make Curtis' delish fish and chip recipe.
MITSUMOTO SAKARI 8 inch Japanese Gyuto Chef Knife
"The common misconception is that you need a whole knife set in your kitchen but I'm a firm believer that you only really need one or two sizes of high quality Japanese or German steel knives," Curtis shares.
Test out this Japanese Chef Knife that is currently on sale at Amazon. One reviewer shares that the knife is "great quality, sharp and well crafted."
Acacia Wood Nonslip Serving and Cutting Board - Made By Design™
"This seems like a no-brainer but having the right surface for prepping sets that perfect foundation for your cooking," Curtis shares. "A nice quality board won't one warp, crack, bow or bend and there are some beautiful large wood boards that also make great serving vessels."
This nonslip serving and cutting board fits the bill. It's beautifully designed and durable, and only $20 at Target.
Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-C Chopper Grinder
"A quality food processor is a great way to cut down on your prep time and break down food quickly, which can also make cooking less intimidating to an at-home chef," Curtis explains. "Work smarter not harder!"
You can snag this Cuisinart food processor on Amazon for sale for just $30. It has chop and grind controls that will definitely help you "work smarter" in the kitchen.
Excnorm Ice Cube Trays 3 Pack
"If you're going to make nice drinks, you need the right type of ice cubes!" Curtis shares. "There are a variety of molds you can get, like big spheres or squares, and you can switch up what you freeze, like juices, coffee or even wine, which can really wow a dinner party."
These silicone ice cube molds are made with BPA free, nontoxic, odorless and durable food grade silicone. They have removable lids and a simple, non-stick design. One reviewer shares, "I can't believe how well the lids work. They wrap around the edge, and even though it's soft silicone, they don't pop off and they don't leak any water whatsoever. These are amazing."
Curtis Stone Dura-Pan 11-Piece Cookware Set
"Using non-stick cookware is a game changer when it comes to making a healthy meal with ease," Curtis shares. "My line of cookware, Dura-Pan, is versatile, scratch resistant and easy to wash and clean, which is why it's an absolute kitchen must have."
Vegetable Chopper
"Using a mandolin is the best way to get super fine, thinly sliced vegetables and fruits that allow you to incorporate good texture into a dish," Curtis shares. "Without one, you really can't replicate that thin slice with a regular knife."
For a super easy and functional vegetable chopper and mandolin slicer, you can snag this slicing machine that's on sale for $20. It has grater and slicer blades that will cut down your kitchen time.
KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender - KHBV53
When it comes to his most practical kitchen item, Curtis points to an immersion blender.
"An immersion blender is an unsung kitchen hero!" he exclaims. "Not only can you use one to make different soups and sauces, they also allow you to create texture with your cooking liquids, which can add dimension to your dishes."
Check out this KitchenAid hand blender from Target that is perfect for crafting all sorts of recipes.
Gotham Steel Hammered Frying Pan Set
"I feel like every kitchen needs one piece of copper cookware, but it can be quite pricey!" Curtis says when asked what his favorite splurge-worthy kitchen item is. "Not only are they great to cook in, they're also beautiful display pieces or serving ware. You can often find copper cookware on sale or even at vintage or thrift stores."
Check out this set of nonstick copper frying pans from Amazon for $66. They'll totally elevate your kitchen game, and one reviewer shares, "The heat distribution is easily my favorite. Makes cooking more special. Also, it's a little heavier than a normal skillet but not too bad. It's also super easy to clean."
Microplane Classic Zester Grater, Black
"Microplane grater is another versatile tool to have in your kitchen," according to Curtis. "Most popularly these are used for zesting citrus, but you can use them for a variety of tasks including softening butter, grating spices, mincing garlic and more."
Snag this classic microplane grater from Amazon with over 7,600 perfect reviews. You can use it to grate cheese, zest citrus, mince garlic and more!
Mushroom House Dried Mushroom Powder
When it comes to an inexpensive kitchen hack, Curtis shares, "Truffles are an amazing ingredient but can often be cost prohibitive. One of my favorite tricks is using dried mushroom powder, like a dried porcini powder, anywhere you might want to use truffles like in a risotto or pasta dish."
This dried porcini powder from Amazon is "sooo good," according to reviewers. You can use it in stews, pastas, seasoning on various meats and more.
