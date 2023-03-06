Judge Greg Mathis' Advice to Parents of Queer Children Will Truly Inspire You

Watch : Greg Jr. on Coming Out as Gay: Mathis Family Matters RECAP (S1, E1)

Judge Greg Mathis has some straight-forward advice to any parents struggling to accept their kids' sexuality.

"Stop being cowards," the TV personality exclusively told E! News at the Better Brothers Los Angeles 9th Annual Truth Awards on March 4. "You reject because you're a coward. You're scared to embrace something that you don't know or that you're fearful of, that you've heard all nonsensical statements [about]. That's what I say to parents: man up, woman up."

Greg has served as an inspiration following his constant support for son Greg Mathis Jr., 36, who came out publicly as gay in 2022 on the E! reality series Mathis Family Matters.

"I read a lot of comments about it on social media and a lot of people have applauded it," the 62-year-old shared. "A lot of people have changed their attitudes and their ways because of our leadership in that area."

Since coming out, Greg Jr. has worked with GLAAD and other advocacy organizations to promote LGBTQI+ visibility and equality. Better Brothers L.A., a social organization for Black LGBTQI+ individuals, even honored the father-son duo for their contributions to the queer community.