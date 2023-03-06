Judge Greg Mathis' Advice to Parents of Queer Children Will Truly Inspire You

Judge Greg Mathis has some straight-forward advice to any parents struggling to accept their kids' sexuality.
"Stop being cowards," the TV personality exclusively told E! News at the Better Brothers Los Angeles 9th Annual Truth Awards on March 4. "You reject because you're a coward. You're scared to embrace something that you don't know or that you're fearful of, that you've heard all nonsensical statements [about]. That's what I say to parents: man up, woman up."
Greg has served as an inspiration following his constant support for son Greg Mathis Jr., 36, who came out publicly as gay in 2022 on the E! reality series Mathis Family Matters.
"I read a lot of comments about it on social media and a lot of people have applauded it," the 62-year-old shared. "A lot of people have changed their attitudes and their ways because of our leadership in that area."
Since coming out, Greg Jr. has worked with GLAAD and other advocacy organizations to promote LGBTQI+ visibility and equality. Better Brothers L.A., a social organization for Black LGBTQI+ individuals, even honored the father-son duo for their contributions to the queer community.
"It was very fulfilling to know that our leadership in the LGBTQ+ community is taken as having an effect, because you don't receive awards unless you've done something that has made a difference," Mathis shared. "I was glad to know that we've made a difference."
For Greg Jr., it's recognition he doesn't take lightly.
"It feels very special that I'm honored for just being myself and fighting for people who are like me," he exclusively told E!. "If you were to ask me three years ago where I'd be, I never would have guessed here. So that's a testament to not only who I am, but God's power—he's the ultimate planner and it feels really special to be able to be honored just for being myself."
As for Greg Jr.'s advice to queer kids growing up today? "That you're loved and you're valued and don't let anybody else tell you differently," he shared. "I want to use my platform to let them know that. To show that you can live, that you can love, that you can be yourself and that you can live in your truth without fear."