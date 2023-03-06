Emma Heming-Willis Sends Emotional Plea to Paparazzi After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming is asking for privacy for her husband Bruce Willis.
Weeks after the Die Hard actor's family—including Emma, ex Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis—shared his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, his wife shared an emotional plea to paparazzi trying to take photos of the actors when he's out in public.
"In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," she explained in a March 4 Instagram video. "I'm just seeing headlines, and there's a video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a stand-up job with protecting him."
And for those who do take photos of Bruce, Emma has one request.
"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," the 44-year-old continued. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space."
"I know this is your job," Emma noted, "but maybe just keep your space."
Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce—also asked for people to avoid calling out catchphrases from his films when encountering the actor.
"For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband asking him how he's doing or whatever—the woohoo-ing—and the yippee ki yays just don't do it," she added. "OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That's my PSA."
The Coco Baba founder captioned her message, "To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below."
Bruce's daughter Tallulah showed support for her stepmom underneath the post. "I love you so much," she wrote. "I see you."
Bruce's dementia diagnosis comes almost a year after his family shared the news that he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate. At the time, they annocued the 67-year-old would be taking a step back from acting as well.
Last month, the family gave followers an update on Bruce's condition.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," the Instagram message—signed by the "Ladies of Willis/Moore"—read. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."
The statement noted, "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
On the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, they further explained what this diagnosis means.
"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," their message read. "For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."