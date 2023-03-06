Emma Heming-Willis Sends Emotional Plea to Paparazzi After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

"It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," the 44-year-old continued. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space."

"I know this is your job," Emma noted, "but maybe just keep your space."

Emma—who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Bruce—also asked for people to avoid calling out catchphrases from his films when encountering the actor.

"For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband asking him how he's doing or whatever—the woohoo-ing—and the yippee ki yays just don't do it," she added. "OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That's my PSA."

The Coco Baba founder captioned her message, "To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below."

Bruce's daughter Tallulah showed support for her stepmom underneath the post. "I love you so much," she wrote. "I see you."