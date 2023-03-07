Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Travel Back to Jurassic Park Just in Time for the Oscars

Watch : Ryan Seacrest LEAVING Live With Kelly and Ryan

It appears this dino demands a recount.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscars Show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest transport to the world of Jurassic World Dominion where they face off against a particularly angry velociraptor. Is it the film's 2023 Oscars snub that has the dinosaur up in arms? The hosts seem to think so.

In the prehistoric clip, Kelly confronts the dinosaur with her hand held in front of her in Chris Pratt's signature stance. "Listen, let's just all take a breath here," she says. "We don't have anything to do with the nominations."

Ryan adds, "We're not even in the academy."

The American Idol host then makes one last ditch effort to survive their dinosaur encounter before they go extinct, joking, "What do you do when you cross a dinosaur with a pig? Jurassic Pork."

Hold for applause.