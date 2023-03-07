Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Travel Back to Jurassic Park Just in Time for the Oscars

It appears this dino demands a recount.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscars Show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest transport to the world of Jurassic World Dominion where they face off against a particularly angry velociraptor. Is it the film's 2023 Oscars snub that has the dinosaur up in arms? The hosts seem to think so.
In the prehistoric clip, Kelly confronts the dinosaur with her hand held in front of her in Chris Pratt's signature stance. "Listen, let's just all take a breath here," she says. "We don't have anything to do with the nominations."
Ryan adds, "We're not even in the academy."
The American Idol host then makes one last ditch effort to survive their dinosaur encounter before they go extinct, joking, "What do you do when you cross a dinosaur with a pig? Jurassic Pork."
Hold for applause.
The March 13 special will mark Ryan's last time covering the Oscars for the daytime talk show after he announced his upcoming departure after six seasons on Feb. 16.
"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Ryan said in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
Though Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos will step in to fill Ryan's shoes, the talk show host revealed she's certainly going to miss working alongside her pal. "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," Kelly shared in her own statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."
Watch the Oscars March 12 and catch Live with Kelly and Ryan's After Oscar Show special March 13 on ABC.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)