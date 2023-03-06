Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Involved in Car Accident in Beverly Hills

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Pete Davidson had a rough return from his vacation with Chase Sui Wonders.

The Saturday Night Live alum was recently involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, Calif., police confirmed to E! News.

Lieutenant Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News that officers responded to a non-injury call involving Pete in The Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills on the night of March 4.

"His car collided with a fire hydrant causing property damage," Coulter said. "No one was injured, and no one was arrested."

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, noted Chase was in the car with Pete at the time of the incident and that it occurred the same day the pair returned from their PDA-filled trip to Kauai, where they were photographed sharing a kiss.

Chase and Pete, who played love interests in the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, first sparked romance rumors in December after they were photographed at a New York Rangers game in NYC with co-star Rachel Sennott. Since then, the comedian and the Genera+ion actress have continued to be spotted together on multiple outings, including getting takeout in Brooklyn and taking in more sporting events.