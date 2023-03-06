These Music Festival Fashion Essentials Will Make Headlines All Season Long

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The weather is getting ever-so-much warmer, Daylight Saving is just around the corner, and Spring Break plans are being finalized across the country. In other words: Winter is almost over, so Festival Season is almost here.

Okay, maybe "Festival" isn't a season that's officially recognized by scientists, but we all know it's real, and it's spectacular. By the end of March, music fans throughout the country will be looking at weekend after weekend of glorious, multi-day festivals throughout the U.S.

Also, gone are the days of camping and no cell reception. Festivals are bigger and more plugged-in than ever, which means you're going to see artists, but you're also going to be seen.

With long days of standing, snacking, drinking, and snapping photos ahead — not to mention being prepared for whatever weather spring and summer throws at you, and wanting to pack light on top of it — prepping your looks may feel overwhelming. So I made us a quick cheat sheet.

Scroll on for 21 music festival fashions you can rock from opening act to headliner to after-party.