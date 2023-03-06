These Music Festival Fashion Essentials Will Make Headlines All Season Long

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The weather is getting ever-so-much warmer, Daylight Saving is just around the corner, and Spring Break plans are being finalized across the country. In other words: Winter is almost over, so Festival Season is almost here.
Okay, maybe "Festival" isn't a season that's officially recognized by scientists, but we all know it's real, and it's spectacular. By the end of March, music fans throughout the country will be looking at weekend after weekend of glorious, multi-day festivals throughout the U.S.
Also, gone are the days of camping and no cell reception. Festivals are bigger and more plugged-in than ever, which means you're going to see artists, but you're also going to be seen.
With long days of standing, snacking, drinking, and snapping photos ahead — not to mention being prepared for whatever weather spring and summer throws at you, and wanting to pack light on top of it — prepping your looks may feel overwhelming. So I made us a quick cheat sheet.
Scroll on for 21 music festival fashions you can rock from opening act to headliner to after-party.
Cyn & Luca Women's Fringed Halter Swim Top
Fringed details add a boho-chic touch to this versatile bikini top. Also, the padding is removable!
Stine Goya Javim Pants
With its vibrant stripes and relaxed fit, these flowy pants ensure you stand out in any festival crowd.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Moto Mini Skirt
For those who like their looks to be a little less bohemian, and a little more rock 'n' roll: I present to you this super-cute faux leather mini. Just add black ankle boots, and you're ready to go.
Setsofran London Sheer Star Kimono
Equal parts sexy and chic, this lightweight topper accentuates day-to-night festival looks with ease.
People of Leisure Floyd Rocker Tee
A vintage-inspired band tee is always in style.
Hudson Jeans Kass High-Rise Boyfriend Shorts
The high rise and distressed finish make these wear-everywhere shorts a festival essential.
Dress The Population Alexi Romper
Sure, a bodycon romper might be a less-than-conventional approach to festival dressing, but who wants to look like everyone else? Plus, a one-and-done outfit saves time when you're getting ready and space in your luggage, too.
Akalia Cleo Cropped Top
Does anything say more spring/summer than a pink cropped halter? I didn't think so. Style this with a pair of high-waisted cutoffs and watch people's heads turn.
Paneros Clothing Vintage Cotton Crop Tee
Not only is this slightly cropped tee "ethically handmade from start to finish in Los Angeles with love" — it's crafted with a recycled vintage cotton fabric and natural dyes, too.
Lola Jeans Liana High Rise Shorts
Described by Lola Jeans as the label's "classic high-rise cutoffs" that are cut from their "sustainable premium denim," the Liana silhouette will take you from headlining set to after-party again and again.
Paneros Clothing Liv Crop Top
This sweetly smocked blouse pairs perfectly with jeans and billowing pants alike.
Baja East Skirt Pant
Baja East's "reimagined" take on a skirt-pant hybrid is flowy, fabulous, and always festival-ready.
Frankie B Cindy Denim Mini Skirt
Frankie B's dramatically distressed denim mini puts an updated spin on a wardrobe staple.
Loveshackfancy Briony Dress
Loveshackfancy's signature boho-chic maxi infuses your festival fashions with feminine florals.
Alivia The Emily Tee
This "elevated statement piece" brings femininity (and full shoulder coverage!) to all-day outfitting.
Back Beat Co. Brio Denim Jacket
Don't forget: When the sun goes down, it can get chilly fast. Take this cropped denim layer with you to make sure you'll be comfortable but still plenty cute.
Darian Didier Ella Crop Top
Simple and sophisticated, this crop top is designed to be worn with literally everything.
Ashley Stambouli Fitted Halter Dress
The "gathered cascading hem" adds a showstopping effect to this halter maxi. It includes a removable belt for a waist-defining look.
DL1961 Jenny Mini Skirt
The Jenny mini has a slim fit and retro-inspired details. Whether worn with sneakers or boots, it brings an instant cool to desert dressing.
Brava Fabrics Tie Dye Tank Top
With its faded tie-dye design and loose-fitting silhouette, this tank is a must-have for long days in the desert.
Kenny Flowers The Maui Long Kimono
Toss this versatile kimono over your go-to look for an instantly elevated ensemble.
Just planning a quick getaway, no music included? Here are the resort-ready accessories we recommend taking with you.