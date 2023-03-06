Cher Reveals She's Working on New Music With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher and boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards are mixing business and pleasure.
The Hollywood icon exclusively announced on E! News' March 6 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.) that she's hard at work on new music and is even collaborating with her music producer boyfriend on the project.
"I'm going to England to make two albums," Cher told E! at the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love taping on March 2. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."
And according to the Oscar winner, Alexander's tracks are sure-fire hits.
"I think like any artist," she teased, "when you've got something good, you're excited."
In addition to bringing new music into the world, the "Believe" singer shared she's planning to tour later this year, adding, "I'm trying to get myself in shape."
Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood in November 2022. A few days later, she confirmed they are dating by tweeting a photo of her boyfriend with a red heart emoji.
Since going official on social media, the duo hasn't shied away from showing off their love for each other, even rocking some sweet PDA at a 2023 Grammys party in February.
The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star even clapped back at any "haters" of their relationship with an epic tweet earlier this year, writing, "This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her."
Catch more of Cher tonight on E! News at 11 p.m. on E!.
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs Apr. 26 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)