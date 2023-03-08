Why Marketing Exec Bozoma Saint John Wants You to Be More Selfish in Every Aspect Of Your Life

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On how grief has changed her perspective

"The problem with grief is that it just makes you look backwards all the time. And what I have discovered is that you're not actually grieving what you've lost in the past. You're actually grieving what was supposed to come in the future."

"When my husband died and I was grieving for my daughter's loss of her dad, I didn't grieve for the four years that they spent together. I was grieving her at 16, missing her dad. I was grieving her on her wedding day. I was grieving for her on graduation day."

"We're often able to look at that stuff and say, I wish I could go back and do those things again. It's like, no, actually, you wish you could do them now, you wish you could do them tomorrow. That's what we're grieving."

"And so when I look at it that way, I'm like then we do have some power to change what the future looks like. If I want to love again, if I want to be married again, if I want to go down that path, I have the power to do that. So my grief is that, yes, I lost my husband, and I won't have him in the future. But it doesn't mean that I have to be without love."