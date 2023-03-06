This Iconic Tarte Concealer Sells Once Every 12 Seconds and It’s on Sale for 30% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds.
Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.
Save sitewide when you use the code FAM30 at checkout. That code also applies to items that are already on sale, which means you can save up to 90% on your purchase.
A 30% discount on Tarte Tape Shape Concealer is a must-shop sale. You can also get a $252 eyeshadow bundle for just $29. Sculpt and highlight with this bronzer and blush palette, which is available for only $20 (originally $90).
Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.
Tarte Cosmetics Deals
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear, per the brand. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
This one is definitely worth checking out. Check out the numbers from a study conducted by the brand:
- 100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
- 100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
- 100% agree undereyes look smoother
- 100% agree it covers dark circles
- 100% would recommend to a friend
- 97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. This 79% off deal has two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
If you love the Shape Tape Concealer, but you just want more, you need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
This sheer liquid brightener is an instant eye lift in a tube! It delivers that natural, lit-from-within, youthful glow that we all want, WITHOUT glitter or shimmer. If you didn't get 8 hours of beauty sleep, just use this and no one will ever know. It brightens dark circles, color corrects, soothes, softens, and blurs imperfections.
"I am obsessed. A little bit goes a long way but it creates the PERFECT glow!! It is my new favorite makeup product," a fan of the product shared.
Tarte Sweet Tarte Eye Candy Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette is incredibly versatile. You can create neutral, everyday looks or go bold for a special occasion. You get an XL size eyeshadow palette with 8 matte and 12 shimmer shades plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.
Tarte Base Tape Hydrating Primer
Hydrate your skin for 12 hours and improve the wear of your makeup when apply this primer before makeup application. This extends the wear of your glam, prevents makeup from caking in lines or pores and smooths your complexion.
"This is my all time favorite primer!! I have tried so many primers that either don't work or just kind of work. This one is best ever. It's very moisturizing and it smells fantastic, like being at the beach which is my favorite place," a happy shopper shared.
Tarte Maneater Vanity Palette
This set has your eye makeup essentials. These eyeshadow palettes are great for everyday looks and glam occasions with 4 versatile mattes and 2 shimmers in neutral and bronze shades. The Maneater Mascara gives massive volume, length, and an extreme curl with just one coat, but if you want more, it doesn't flake or clump when you layer it on.
A shopper reviewed, "Beautiful packaging, product is beautiful. Awesome neutral earth tones!"
Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup for 16 hours with this sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof setting spray. No more melting, cracking, fading, or settling into lines and this spray is residue-free. You can even keep this in your bag to refresh and soothe your skin throughout the day.
A shopper raved, "Love this spray! My makeup doesn't budge all day (and I mean 12hrs!) & I constantly get compliments on how my skin is beautiful and glows. Definitely recommend this spray!"
Tarte Shimmering Lights Cheek Palette & Brush
Get that lit-from-within glow with this palette that has a champagne pearl highlighter, a matte blush, and a glowing bronzer. It even comes with a double-ended makeup brush to make application smooth and easy.
A shopper said, "As someone new to contour this kit is amazing. Light color but easily buildable. Brush is soft and blends great. I love it!"
Tarte Power Flex Concealer
Tarte describes this concealer as "the yoga pants of concealer" because of its hydroflex technology that the brand claims "moves with skin," just like your favorite activewear. This concealer delivers full coverage that won't cake or crease with a natural-looking, matte finish. It has the properties of an eye cream, providing 24-hour hydration, according to Tarte. Use this to conceal dark circles and pimples and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This product is waterproof, crease-proof, and sweatproof.
A fan of the concealer said, "Wow! Long time costumer but first time writing a review. That's how great this concealer is!! I actually used it full face like foundation. Blended so easily and has medium coverage. Very natural finish. Even 8 hours later, and I'm not oily and there is no separation or clinging to dry areas. Also not settling into fine lines around my eyes. In love! Highly recommend."
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette
Step up your eye makeup with this small, but mighty set that includes eyeshadows and mascara. There are four matte and two shimmer shades in pinks and browns. The eyeshadows are super pigmented with staying power for up to 12 hours. The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara curls and lifts lashes in an instant.
Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector
If dark circles are your concern try the Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector. Apply it with a concealer brush to the under eye area and blend it out with a brush, sponge or your finger to create a crease-free finish. This concealer evens out skin tone, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and it moisturizes, according to the brand.
A fan of the concealer shared, "I have very dark circles under my eyes that look sometimes like shiners. This color corrector is all I need to cover the dark rings, making concealer more effective in this area. I use it only where I need it and it color corrects wonderfully. It does not crease or seem obvious and the finish is natural looking."
Tarte Shape Tape Best-Sellers Set
This three-piece set has Tarte Cosmetics bestsellers— the truly iconic Tape Shape Concealer, Maneater Mascara, and a Marajuca Juicy Lip Balm. The concealer is life-changing, in my opinion. It's easy to blend, lasts without creasing, and gives me that natural look I've been searching for. The mascara really delivers massive volume and curl, even with just one coat. It lasts without damaging my lashes and it stays put all day instead of flaking, clumping, or smudging.
The original Shape Tape Concealer is amazing, but I also love the Ultra Creamy version, which is super hydrating. I love this one for my under-eye area. There are two trios available: one with the Shape Tape Concealer and another with the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer.
Tarte Skin Treat Concealer
The Tarte Skin Treat Concealer delivers medium to full coverage with a natural-looking matte finish. The brand describes this product as a "nutrition bar for your eyes." It's hydrated with shea butter, Vitamin E, and other hydrating ingredients. It is waterproof and it provides all day wear.
A Tarte shopper said, "I've tried several under eye concealers and I FINALLY found the perfect one. Thank you."
Tarte Creaseless Concealer & Glow Must-Haves Duo
I'm all about that lit-from-within glow with this two-piece set. You get the Creaseless Concealer that delivers the hydration of an eye cream with the natural coverage and radiant finish of a concealer. It is super moisturizing and it lasts for up to 16 hours. Pair that with the Marajuca Juicy Glow, which is the ultimate foolproof highlighter. You get a gorgeous, natural-looking glow without any glitter. It glides on evenly and blends quickly for a zero-effort application. Who has time to blend, blend, blend? Not me.
Tarte Creaseless Concealer
You don't need a lot of this concealer to get results. Just put on one dot and blend it out to see that a little bit of concealer goes a long way. It's super hydrating and it delivers full coverage and a natural-looking dewiness. It provides 16 hours of wear, it's waterproof, and it's brightening.
A shopper said, "I've been using it for almost two years and it's honestly the best one I've used! Will keep on buying it that's for sure!" Another praised it for "Great coverage with no creasing!"
Tarte Glazed Donut Lash Curler
This eyelash curler is phenomenal. I even hit it with a hair dryer before using it to add a little extra oomph to my lashes. Unlike other curlers, this one doesn't give me that ever-dreaded pinch.
A shopper reviewed, "Best curler. I have been on the hunt for a great eye lash curler and found it. I read the reviews prior and went off of them. This is great! I love it! Works so well, easy, peasy!"
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer
Use this full-coverage long-wearing, waterproof concealer to hide pimples, redness, and dark circles. This concealer has a velvet-matte finish that's creamy and incredibly blendable.
A Tarte shopper said, "This concealer stays put better than any other type I have used, even during exercise/sweating." Another raved, "Loveee this! It's great for on the go! I keep one in my bag so I can use it wherever I am. It covers up dark circles and blemishes quite well without looking like I have makeup on. Perfect for my "no makeup" makeup look!!!"
Tarte Maneater Mascara & Liner
This duo delivers a one-two-punch for the perfect eye makeup. The mascara delivers massive volume and curl, even with just one coat, but, if you want more volume, layer it on. You'll love it even more. It lasts without damaging my lashes and it stays put all day instead of flaking, clumping, or smudging.
The liner is fade-proof for up to 12 hours, according the brand. It's simple to apply and its fine tip is incredibly precise.
Tarte Best Kept Secrets Best-Sellers Set
Lift your lashes with this sweatproof, flake-free, smudge-proof mascara. The Quench Lip Rescue is a creamy lip balm that delivers long-lasting hydration and subtle, soft color. This bronzer is an absolute favorite. I warm it up with my finger and lightly dab it on my face where the sun would naturally hit. It blends really easily and it is incredibly smooth. You only need a teeny bit every time you use it and this product lasts a long time.
Tarte Buff & Bronze Body Kabuki Brush
I've been using this brush since 2016. It is just as soft as it was when I first started using it. It's super easy to clean and I love it for blending out my makeup, especially bronzer. It just gives a soft, natural-looking, even finish that I will never get tired of.
Tarte Best of Tarte & Awake Must-haves Set
This value set has some top-sellers, including the Maneater Mascara, which really delivers with smudge-proof, flake-free volume. The setting spray makes your makeup sweat-proof, waterproof, and transfer-proof. The lip therapy mask is just what I need all year long. It is incredibly hydrating and lasts for as long as 12 hours, according to the brand. I think it's a great product to use right before bed. You'll be amazed when you wake up in the morning. The cleanser is effective, yet gentle, cleaning the skin without harshly stripping the skin.
