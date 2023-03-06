This Iconic Tarte Concealer Sells Once Every 12 Seconds and It’s on Sale for 30% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds.

Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.

Save sitewide when you use the code FAM30 at checkout. That code also applies to items that are already on sale, which means you can save up to 90% on your purchase.

A 30% discount on Tarte Tape Shape Concealer is a must-shop sale. You can also get a $252 eyeshadow bundle for just $29. Sculpt and highlight with this bronzer and blush palette, which is available for only $20 (originally $90).

Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.