Aubrey O'Day Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Aubrey O'Day has a gut-wrenching life update.

Two months after the Danity Kane singer debuted her pregnancy on a red carpet, "I'm beyond heartbroken to announce that I've had a miscarriage," she exclusively shared with E! News. "This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life."

"I've had moments where I've internalized what happened," she continued, "and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table."

Amid the devastating loss, Aubrey is keeping a positive outlook on her road to motherhood. "When my baby is ready, he/she will come," the 39-year-old said, "and forever be my grateful miracle."

Today, she just hopes her healing journey can help others experiencing a similar loss.

"I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she added. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram [@aubreyoday] and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."