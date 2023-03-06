Aubrey O'Day Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Aubrey O'Day has a gut-wrenching life update.
Two months after the Danity Kane singer debuted her pregnancy on a red carpet, "I'm beyond heartbroken to announce that I've had a miscarriage," she exclusively shared with E! News. "This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life."
"I've had moments where I've internalized what happened," she continued, "and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table."
Amid the devastating loss, Aubrey is keeping a positive outlook on her road to motherhood. "When my baby is ready, he/she will come," the 39-year-old said, "and forever be my grateful miracle."
Today, she just hopes her healing journey can help others experiencing a similar loss.
"I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she added. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram [@aubreyoday] and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."
"Let's value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there," she continued, "and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day! There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can't all have!"
As for who is helping her get through this difficult time? Her fans.
"I love you all. Thank you for the sweet 'baby Aubrey's about to be a force to be reckoned with' messages," she told E!. "I smiled every time I saw them, and you know that is a straight fact!"
"I wouldn't change anything," she wrote on Instagram March 6. "I think that it's important to let things happen, and stay 'happened'. People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together."
"Everything happens for a reason," she concluded, "love u my lil one."
Social media has become a place for Aubrey to share her candor and directly connect with fans, especially after facing criticism over her appearance from tabloids.
"My body's been on the chopping block since I was 17," she told E! News in November. "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to heal with how many inaccurate things have been told about me."
But all that matters is the sense of confidence she's built on her own. Take, for instance, her risqué "Couple Goals" music video—the song is about her break up from Pauly D—and her Only Fans account.
"It's offering my body up to belong to people again," she said at the time. "I love the reclaiming of it."