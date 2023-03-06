Pregnant Rihanna Shares Photo of Her Son in Tears After He Learned His Sibling Gets to Go to the Oscars

SOS: This photo is too adorable.
Rihanna's son was less than pleased after recently learning some news about his sibling.
"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," the singer—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—captioned a March 5 Instagram photo of her tearful baby boy. "@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week swipe for tb of my fat man."
The sweet post also showed her 9-month-old, whose name has yet to be revealed, watching the music video for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Rihanna is up for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category and will take the stage to sing her hit from the Marvel movie.)
Her performance at the March 12 award show will come one month after she took the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she not only performed a medley of her hits but also announced her pregnancy (although, she had hinted at the baby news in an interview leading up to the big game).
Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance came after years of being away from the stage (which, to be fair, she has been busy running her Fenty empire in addition to starting a family). And during a press conference ahead of the game, the nine-time Grammy winner shared why now felt like the right time to return.
"It feels like it could have only been now," Rihanna said during an Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Feb. 9. "I mean, when I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure? Like, I'm three months postpartum. Like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this.' But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything."
She added, "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."