Pregnant Rihanna Shares Photo of Her Son in Tears After He Learned His Sibling Gets to Go to the Oscars

Watch : Rihanna's Super Bowl Reveal & Baby Boy's British Vogue Photoshoot

SOS: This photo is too adorable.

Rihanna's son was less than pleased after recently learning some news about his sibling.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," the singer—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—captioned a March 5 Instagram photo of her tearful baby boy. "@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week swipe for tb of my fat man."

The sweet post also showed her 9-month-old, whose name has yet to be revealed, watching the music video for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Rihanna is up for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category and will take the stage to sing her hit from the Marvel movie.)

Her performance at the March 12 award show will come one month after she took the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she not only performed a medley of her hits but also announced her pregnancy (although, she had hinted at the baby news in an interview leading up to the big game).