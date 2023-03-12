18 Amazon Picks To Help You Get Over Your Gym Anxiety And Fear Of The Weight Room

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. If you've been meaning to get into the gym and achieve your 2023 fitness goals, but can't seem to put words to action due to gym anxiety, I fully understand. One of my New Year's resolutions in 2022 was to start lifting and get over my fear of the weight room, and a little over a year later, I have absolutely no regrets. While there's been a huge learning curve, especially since I had never received personal training before, and I still struggle with feeling anxious and self-conscious on some days when I go to the gym, but countless YouTube tutorials, embarrassing moments in the weight room and personal experiments of diet and workout trial and error later, I've earned the title of "gym rat" among my friends.
I love going to the gym and weight room and getting in a good sweat sesh, and I'm proud to be the one who my friends go to when they're looking for tips on form, workout split recommendations and general gym advice. By no means am I a professional, but as your friendly neighborhood gym rat, I wanted to share what I've learned so far and what makes me feel most confident when I head to the gym. I've found that when I feel confident in what I'm wearing and doing, I'm able to focus on my exercises much better and thus achieve my goals and personal bests more easily.
In hopes of helping you feel your best, too, and share my love of the gym, I've rounded up my must-have items that I always make sure to include in my gym bag, from noise cancelling headphones to squat-proof shorts and gym-rat-favorite Converse sneakers. Get ready to check out and work out, because these picks from Amazon are worth the weight.
adidas Alliance II Sackpack
If you're worried about carrying a bulky bag around and potentially having no place to store it at a crowded gym, this classic drawstring bag from adidas is a compact, yet ultra-roomy option that I can personally vouch for. The bag and strings are thick and durable, and there are mesh pockets on each side to store your water bottle. The bag also has a zippered front exterior pocket for your phone, keys and more.
Fitness Log Book & Workout Planner
One of the most common sources of gym anxiety I've heard from my friends (and that I've experienced as well) was going to the gym without knowing what to do and then just standing awkwardly around the machines as people silently judge you (they're not actually, though). With this gym planner, you can plan out your entire workout beforehand so you can go to the gym already in the zone. The notebook also allows you to track your personal records, progress, goals and more, which can be super helpful in figuring out what exercises and routines work for you and thus gaining more confidence.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
One of the things that helped me get over my gym anxiety, which was mainly rooted in the fear of other people judging me, was a.) having a playlist that made me feel confident and 2.) having headphones that drowned out all the noise around me so I could focus on myself and my workout. These active noise cancelling headphones have 34,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and various reviewers emphasize the comfort, sound quality, long playtime and aesthetic of these headphones.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
If you're looking to splurge a little and invest in a solid pair of workout headphones, these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are a great choice. I use these when I go to the gym, and let me tell you— the sound quality, noise cancelling feature and playtime are no joke. To be honest, I credit these headphones as one of the main things that get me through heavy leg days. Not to mention, they're super aesthetic.
Converse Unisex-Adult Chuck Taylor All-Star Canvas High Top Sneaker
Chances are, if you head to the weight room, you'll see a good amount of people wearing Converse sneakers. At first, I had no idea why this was, but after some research, I learned that Converses are a stable choice for weightlifting shoes because of the ankle support the high-tops provide, as well as the flat bottom surface that provides much-needed balance and traction. Squat PR, here we come!
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
I bought my Hydro Flask almost eight years ago, and it's held up amazingly well to this day. Not only does it keep my water ice cold for hours, the wide mouth exterior makes it super easy to clean. I prefer having the straw lid when I go to the gym because I don't have to tip the bottle back and risk spilling all over my gym fit (which has happened before, and it's not an experience I recommend). This baby blue color is super gorgeous, but there are also 14 different colors and 3 sizes to choose from.
FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
On a similar note, this stainless steel water bottle is another great option because it comes with a straw lid, a flip top lid and a wide-mouth cap so you can choose whichever one you prefer each day. It has 23,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's leak- and shatter-proof, according to the brand.
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
If you're feeling a lil' self-conscious about your body or just want a little extra warmth during your gym sesh, I totally understand. My weight fluctuates each day, and there are days when I'm feeling super confident in my sports bra and leggings, and other days when I'm feeling bloated or just not totally comfortable in my body. On such days, I throw on this oversized hoodie, which has over 121,800 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 23 different colors. I especially love wearing this sweatshirt when I'm squatting, because the hood provides a little extra cushion for the metal barbell.
Hanes Women's Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
This is another one of my go-to sweatshirts for the gym, and I love wearing it when I'm lounging around on the weekends or running quick errands. The full-zip design allows me to slip it on and off easily without messing up my hair or headphones, and it's lightweight yet cozy. It has over 23,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it comes in 12 different colors to boot.
Gymletics 7-Pack Barbell Pack Set
This 7-piece barbell set is the perfect starter pack for those looking to get into the weight room, especially for leg days. I have everything in this set, and I use each item as follows: the hip band to warm up my legs and glutes, the barbell pad for hip thrusts and the gym ankle strap for cable kickbacks. I also love that it comes in a carry bag that I can easily throw into my gym bag.
LokiStashed 3-Pack Velvet Hidden Pocket Scrunchie
If you're worried about losing your keys, cards and other essentials while you're at the gym, these scrunchies with hidden pockets have you covered. They're made with durable and highly elastic bands that will keep your hair out of your face while you get your sweat on, and the secret zipper pocket will securely hold small items and keep out of sight.
adidas Women's Superlift Relaxed Fit Performance Hat
On days where I'm feeling extra-anxious and self-conscious when going to the gym, I pull out my secret weapon: a baseball cap. I put it on, put my head down and get to work without worrying about making awkward eye contact with others and having the comfort of being able to partially hide my face. A fitness YouTuber I watched while first starting out with lifting weights also once said, "When I see someone wearing a cap while lifting, I just assume they know what they're doing," and I completely agree.
TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips for Women
Claw clips are a practical and chic option for keeping your hair out of your face while working out (and heading to brunch with your workout buddies after). This TikTok-viral 4-pack of claw clips has 25,000+ 5-star reviews, and they're non-slip and durable. The jumbo size allows them to secure any hair type and length, minus the ponytail headache.
Dragon Fit Sports Bra for Women
A workout top that secures everything in place and is cute enough to wear as a regular top? Yes, please. This full-coverage, longline sports bra is made of lightweight, breathable and stretchy fabric that's also sweat-wicking to keep you dry. It includes removeable pads, making it great for low, medium and high impact activities as well.
Yogalicious High Waist Squat Proof Side Pocket Biker Shorts
These squat-proof biker shorts are available in a wide range of lengths and colors, and they have two spacious side pockets that can fit your phone, wallet and keys. The high-rise waistband gently hugs your abdomen to provide a compression effect, according to the brand. The material is oh-so-buttery-soft but thick enough to deliver secure coverage when you bend, squat or lift.
Bestisun Long Sleeve Cropped Sweatshirt
This long sleeve cropped sweatshirt is perfect to throw on over your sports bra or workout top while highlighting your gorgeous shorts or leggings. The top also features thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place and hands warm, and they're also comfortable enough to wear for a night out or while lounging around.
voenxe Seamless Thongs for Women
Another source of my gym-related anxiety comes from my underwear bunching up or showing through my leggings, especially leggings that are skin-tight. In truth, it's not a big problem, but I get super self-conscious when this happens, and it ruins my focus during a set. These seamless thongs with 41,500+ 5-star reviews on Amazon have been an absolute game-changer.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I've had these for a year and they have changed my world. I go to the gym on a regular basis and these truly are no show with leggings. So buttery soft it feels like you're wearing nothing. I wash them as usual but hang them to dry to prevent the seam glue from letting loose. These will go for many years to come."
Hanes Ultimate 6-Pack Crew Socks
These crew socks are the ultimate essential gym socks— they go with any gym fit, from shorts to leggings, and I loved the first pack I bought a year ago so much, I ordered a second pack in January. These are the only socks I wear to the gym, and they're reliable, durable and soft (without sliding around in my shoes). Truly, I can't say enough about these socks, and I believe they're a great basic piece to have in your gym wardrobe.
