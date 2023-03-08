An Ode to Odele: The $12 Clarifying Shampoo I Swear By

Check out what some Odele Beauty reviewers are saying about the wonders of this clarifying shampoo.

According to one shopper, "I have fine colored hair and struggle from buildup from conditioning products. I was tired of washing my hair every other day but this left my hair soft and clean without drying it. scent is a plus!"

Another reviewer wrote, "This shampoo so far has been perfect for my hair. Before I starting using this, my scalp always felt so dirty no matter how much I washed with my old shampoo, and my hair always felt so heavy and oily and I had so much buildup on my scalp. But now it's totally gone and my hair feels so much lighter. I seriously needed this so bad because I always felt so gross even though I knew my hair was clean, it just didn't feel like it. I use this clarifying shampoo about once every 3 days, and I between washes I condition my hair in the shower every day. My hair feels so much softer and my scalp feels so much cleaner!!! No more buildup!!!!"

One Odele Beauty shopper said, "I had never used a clarifying shampoo before but after moving cities I started experiencing a lot of build up that I just couldn't get rid of. After one use my hair felt so much cleaner. It left my hair a bit drier than usual but it was so soft and after using some leave in conditioner my hair felt better than it has in months. I definitely wouldn't use it more than once a week (as recommended), but their smoothing shampoo is good for my other hair washing days. I can't wait to try their smoothing conditioner! I have dry, thick, wavy hair. I was also surprised by how little I had to use. My hair is halfway down my back but it spread super easily. Great product, definitely worth buying"

Another reviewer wrote, "I have been using Odele for about 2 years now and it haas completely changed my hair. I have fine and fragile hair and it use to build up oil daily. It also stopped growing 3 inches above my shoulders. Now my fine hair feels thicker, it has very few splint ends, doesn't get oily for a few days, and its the longest it has ever been, which is down to my waist. Never changing!"

According to another reviewer, "I never really had taken care of my hair, and I wanted to start. I found Odele, which seemed like the best of all worlds. I had never used a clarifying shampoo before so I really had no idea what to expect. I've decreased how much I wash my hair since using this shampoo, and my hair is significantly cleaner and more clarified after using this shampoo. I love it!"

Another reviewer raved, "I've had dandruff for years and the only thing to help it was prescription grade shampoo from the dermatologist. I hate using harsh chemicals and toxins anywhere in the home, let alone on my body. I have Odell a shot and it has truly changed my entire routine. I trust their ingredients and it leaves my hair smelling delicious and scalp totally clean and back to neutral. I use it once a week. Love the pricing and branding, too. A++"

One Odele shopper wrote, "I love how Odele has all clean products and no harsh chemicals. This clarifying shampoo makes my hair feel so clean. I love the smell too! It smells like cucumbers. I have naturally long thick wavy hair so I use so much products so this shampoo really helps get rid of all that buildup! I will definitely be purchasing after I'm done with this bottle!"

Another shopper noted the effectiveness of the shampoo in treating their buildup, writing, "I have 4b textured hair so i was kind of skeptical when first trying this because i thought it would be too harsh. I had a lot of build up because I use quite a bit of product to keep my hair moisturized. After just one wash with this shampoo my scalp was 10x lighter and so soft. No buildup or residue anymore on my scalp. Just make sure you follow with a THICK conditioner to replenish moisture to your hair. 10/10"

Finally, one reviewer on Odele wrote, "I don't leave reviews. That being said, I was tired of trying overpriced cleansing shampoos to get the product build up off my scalp. Some with weird beadlets, travel sizes that cost an arm and a leg, some that literally burned. Enter..THIS. the price is great, it's gentle on the scalp/hair. Smell is decent. It's natural..what more could you ask for?"