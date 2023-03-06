Paris Hilton Showcases Her Mom Style in Sparkling Gown at Lele Pons' Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : Lele Pons Talks Working With Guayanaa & Mental Health: Ones to Watch

Lele Pons and Guaynaa's wedding had no shortage of celebrity sightings.

The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on March 4. As seen in glimpses shared to Lele's Instagram Story, the nuptials took place surrounded by loved ones at an outdoor venue with flowers lining the aisle and a floral archway positioned above the bride and groom as they exchanged vows—and the beautiful touches did not stop there.

For the occasion, Lele sported a few different dresses that were all noteworthy. Her ensemble to say "I do" featured a white long-sleeve gown adorned with sequin details. Meanwhile, her bridesmaids, which included Paris Hilton, Anitta and Hannah Stocking, donned blue satin dresses.

Later that day, Lele changed into a shimmering, halter dress while Paris sported a sheer, long-sleeve gown adorned with crystals. Elsewhere in the evening, the bride slipped into a white satin-textured mini dress.