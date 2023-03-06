Paris Hilton Showcases Her Mom Style in Sparkling Gown at Lele Pons' Star-Studded Wedding

Lele Pons and Guaynaa's wedding had no shortage of celebrity sightings.
The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on March 4. As seen in glimpses shared to Lele's Instagram Story, the nuptials took place surrounded by loved ones at an outdoor venue with flowers lining the aisle and a floral archway positioned above the bride and groom as they exchanged vows—and the beautiful touches did not stop there.
For the occasion, Lele sported a few different dresses that were all noteworthy. Her ensemble to say "I do" featured a white long-sleeve gown adorned with sequin details. Meanwhile, her bridesmaids, which included Paris Hilton, Anitta and Hannah Stocking, donned blue satin dresses.
Later that day, Lele changed into a shimmering, halter dress while Paris sported a sheer, long-sleeve gown adorned with crystals. Elsewhere in the evening, the bride slipped into a white satin-textured mini dress.
Other familiar faces at the event included Camila Cabello, Tana Mongeau, Becky G, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban) and Winnie Harlow. The star-studded celebration of love comes after Guaynaa popped the question during Steve's set at Tomorrowland 2022 in front of thousands fans.
Prior to taking this step, the couple first went public with their romance in 2020, amid the release of their joint single "Se Te Nota." Since then, they have continued to share their love story, which is one that has combined both personal connection and working together on music.
Back in 2021, Lele touched on the success of their collab track, telling E! News that their smash hit "opened a lot of doors" for her.
"I think, overall, the song helped me a lot in many ways," she said. "I'm just happy people liked it and connect with it."
More recently, Guaynaa, who will soon release his first album with Lele, reflected on working with his significant other in the music space, noting their tendency to "beat to different rhythms" helps the bigger picture.
"I can tell you that it is quite cool, because she has a different thinking and approach and drive, she has other filters in her head when she analyzes music," he told Billboard in February. "My filters are more about the conceptual elaboration of the album, the musicality, the storytelling, the beginning and the end. There were many disagreements for that very reason, but at the end of the day, I think we managed to develop a project, and that makes us very happy."
From in the studio to walking down the aisle, this couple has embarked on another memorable moment together. To see glimpses inside their special day, keep reading..