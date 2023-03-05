Ellen Star Sophia Grace Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a YouTube sensation and child star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has welcomed her first child.

Sophia Grace Brownlee is a mom!

The YouTuber, who rose to fame as a child when she and cousin Rosie McClelland performed Nicki Minaj' "Super Bass" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, has given birth to her first baby.

The 19-year-old shared a first photo of her newborn, a boy, on her Instagram page March 5. The pic shows his tiny hands holding his mother's. Sophia captioned the image, "26.02.23," noting her son's birthdate in British format.

Rosie, 16, commented on the post, writing, "I love him so much already," adding a blue heart emoji. She also reposted Sophia's baby announcement on her Instagram Stories.

Ellen, who had the cousins on her show as guests multiple times, also shared her well wishes to the new mom, commenting jokingly on her post, "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

Sophia has not announced the name of her baby boy. She also said in a YouTube video in February that she plans to wait a while until she shares a full photo of her child.

"I don't want to show my baby's face as first when he's born until I feel ready to," she said. "Maybe in a couple of months after he's born, I will feel like I'm ready."

The singer has also kept private her relationship with her baby's dad, her longtime boyfriend. She did, however, share news of her pregnancy and also revealed their child's sex on her YouTube channel last year.

In January, Sophia celebrated her arrival at a baby shower with Rosie and other female family members and friends.

"It was women only, which I honestly think is the best way," she told E! News. "It was so much fun. We done so many games and ate loads of amazing food and my cake was absolutely amazing." 

