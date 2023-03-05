Exclusive

Charli D'Amelio Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Charli D'Amelio co-hosted the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Check out her E! exclusive behind-the-scenes photo diary of the experience.

By Corinne Heller Mar 05, 2023 10:20 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsExclusivesCharli D'Amelio
Orange carpet ready!

On March 4, Charli D'Amelio co-hosted the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with CBS MorningsNate Burleson, marking her awards show hosting debut. Charli walked the orange carpet at the Los Angeles event in a pink and black corset-style, flared Bach Mai mini-dress and black platform sandals, and wore other chic styles during the show.

During the ceremony, the TikTok star performed onstage and also picked up the award for Favorite Female Creator. Making the moment even more memorable, her boyfriendLandon Barker, presented her with the blimp. In her acceptance speech, Charli thanked her family, who was also in attendance, as well as Landon. She then showcased her gratitude to him with a prank. Yep, she had him slimed onstage!

Charli also got the slime treatment herself, at the end of ceremony while standing with her parents, Marc D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio, her sister Dixie D'Amelio, plus her co-host and his daughter, Mia.

Charli shared with E! exclusive behind-the-scenes pics from her experience. Check out her 2023 Kids' Choice Awards photo diary, in her own words:

Charli DAmelio
Ready to Roll

"It's KCA day! Can't believe it's finally show day! So excited for later and can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Charli DAmelio
Arriving at the Show

Coffee in hand, Charli plays on her phone as she is driven to the venue.

Charli DAmelio
Almost Show Time

"Script run-throughs before we start the last dress rehearsals."

Charli DAmelio
Surprise!

"One last dress rehearsal before the show. There are so many amazing secrets when you are hosting, like trap doors under the stage and more fun things! This was a dream come true and I was so lucky to have Nate by my side!"

Charli DAmelio
Getting Ready

Charli gets her glam on.

Charli DAmelio
Glamming It Up

"Glam time with the dream team—Liv Madorma for makeup and Laura Polko for hair."

Charli DAmelio
Almost Ready

"Final looks before we head to the orange carpet—this is one of the amazing looks [stylist] Marta Del Rio pulled for tonight's show!"

Charli DAmelio
Pretty in Pink

Charli showcases her outfit.

Charli DAmelio
Signature Scent

"A little spritz of my fragrance, Born Dreamer, before we hit the carpet!"

Charli DAmelio
Time to Take the Stage

"Wrapped on the carpet and time to change into the opening number look. It's almost show time! Hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did! Congratulations to all the winners!"

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Charli & Landon Barker

The star appears with her boyfriend onstage. He presented her with the award for Favorite Female Creator. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her family and him, and showed her gratitude by having him slimed!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Hosts Gets Slimed

Charli gets slimed onstage along with her parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, sister Dixie D'Amelio, co-host Nate Burleson and his daughter Mia.

