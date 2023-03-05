Charli D'Amelio Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Orange carpet ready!

On March 4, Charli D'Amelio co-hosted the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson, marking her awards show hosting debut. Charli walked the orange carpet at the Los Angeles event in a pink and black corset-style, flared Bach Mai mini-dress and black platform sandals, and wore other chic styles during the show.

During the ceremony, the TikTok star performed onstage and also picked up the award for Favorite Female Creator. Making the moment even more memorable, her boyfriend, Landon Barker, presented her with the blimp. In her acceptance speech, Charli thanked her family, who was also in attendance, as well as Landon. She then showcased her gratitude to him with a prank. Yep, she had him slimed onstage!

Charli also got the slime treatment herself, at the end of ceremony while standing with her parents, Marc D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio, her sister Dixie D'Amelio, plus her co-host and his daughter, Mia.