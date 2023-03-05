Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Bring Kids to Friend's Birthday Party That's Straight Out of a Fairytale

See adorable photos of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's kids at a Disney fairytale-themed third birthday party for their pal Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove.

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and their children were whisked away to a whimsical land for a celebration.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, her son Aire Webster, 13 months, and daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and the Good American founder and her eldest daughter, True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, attended a Disney fairytale-themed third birthday party for family friend and Relatively Nat & Liv star Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove.

Kylie and Khloe shared images of their day out with her kids on their Instagram Stories March 4. Kylie included a selfie video showing herself carrying Aire as well as a clip of Stormi posing with Yris Palmer's daughter, Ayla, 5, in front of a decorative castle.

Khloe shared a video of True, Dream and Dove in front of it as well, along with a clip of the three playing in a ball pit. Both sisters shared glimpses of the storybook decór, food and drink at the party, where Disney songs played in the background.

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

On March 5, the day after the party, Khloe also shared a few pics of True and Dream posing in their party dresses and chic jackets on Instagram. She captioned her post, "They played no games." Dream's dad Rob Kardashian, who rarely posts on social media and keeps away from the spotlight, commented with five emojis of smiley faces with hearts and two blue hearts.

See adorable photos of the Kardashian-Jenner kids at Dove's birthday party below:

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kylie & Aire

Mother and son appear together

instagram.com/khloekardashian
True, Dream & Dove

Khloe's daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian pose with the birthday girl, Dove, daughter of Natalie Halcro.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
BFFs

True Thompson is seen with the birthday girl.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Stormi Webster & Ayla Palmer

Kylie's daughter poses with Yris Palmer's little girl.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kylie & Aire

Kylie poses with her and Travis Scott's son, 13 months.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Princess True

Khloe's little girl poses in front of the castle.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
All Smiles

True Thompson poses for another pic.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Birthday Girl

Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove is depicted as Alice in Wonderland at her Disney fairytale-themed third birthday party.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Cotton Candy Fun

Khloe's daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian enjoy sweet treats with the birthday girl, Dove, daughter of Natalie Halcro.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Hop Hop Hop

True Thompson plays with Dream Kardashian.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
True Blue

True Thompson poses for a pic.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
A Very Merry Birthday

The Alice in Wonderland set included themed refreshments.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Bottoms Up

Drinks for the adults!

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Pooh Bear Treats

The party featured Winnie the Pooh cotton candy treats.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Ooh La La

The event also featured a chic French café set.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Dynamic Duo

Khloe's daughter True Thompson poses with her cousin Dream Kardashian.

