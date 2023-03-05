Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

Watch : Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

It's officially slime time!

On March 4, Nickelodeon hosted the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, the annual award show featured a performance from "I'm Good" singer Bebe Rexha. In addition, Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award for the countless family films he has been a part of during his career.

Not to be outdone, Heidi Klum, Halle Bailey, Bella Poarch and Kelly Rowland were just some of the stars who walked away with a Nickelodeon blimp.

And for those wondering who got slimed, Seth Rogen and Melissa McCarthy were just some of the famous faces who experienced Nickelodeon's fun, which is rumored to be a mix of vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring and a little oatmeal.

Before the show kicked off, however, many of your favorite stars walked the red carpet and showed off bright, colorful looks that deserve a round of applause.