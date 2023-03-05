Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards featured appearances by Nate Burleson, Charli D’Amelio, Halle Bailey, Miranda Cosgrove and more from the Microsoft Theater on March 4.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 05, 2023 8:57 PMTags
It's officially slime time!

On March 4, Nickelodeon hosted the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, the annual award show featured a performance from "I'm Good" singer Bebe Rexha. In addition, Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award for the countless family films he has been a part of during his career.

Not to be outdone, Heidi Klum, Halle BaileyBella Poarch and Kelly Rowland were just some of the stars who walked away with a Nickelodeon blimp.

And for those wondering who got slimed, Seth Rogen and Melissa McCarthy were just some of the famous faces who experienced Nickelodeon's fun, which is rumored to be a mix of vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring and a little oatmeal.

Before the show kicked off, however, many of your favorite stars walked the red carpet and showed off bright, colorful looks that deserve a round of applause. 

Keep reading for all the must-see looks from the Kids' Choice Awards. Plus, find out which stars made the award show a family affair by bringing their children. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star and show co-host poses on the orange carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star showcases a peachy style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Miranda Cosgrove

The iCarly star is ready for spring with a buttercup style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Amber Rose

The rapper appears with his ex and their son.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon & Tim Weatherspoon

The singer appears with her family.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast & Furious star showcases an eclectic style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Bebe Rexha

The singer showcases a '70s-inspired look.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Colleen Ballinger

The YouTuber has arrived.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Montana Brown

The Love Island star showcases her baby bump on the orange carpet.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Landon Barker

Travis Barker's son turns heads with a red suit.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
YG & Daughters

The rapper appears with his kids.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Laura Bell Bundy

The singer is all smiles.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Bella Poarch
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland

The singer strikes a pose.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge showcases a romantic style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Taboo & Family

The Black Eyed Peas performer arrives with his loves ones.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Lil Baby, Jason & Loyal

The star appears with his sons.

