Want a Break From Your Heels? These Foldable Flats Fit In Your Bag and They Have 8,400+ 5-Star Reviews

Silky Toes Foldable Ballet Flat Shoes Reviews

A shopper declared, "Life saver. I definitely needed these. Took them with me to Vegas and they came in handy. Soon as my feet begin to hurt, I put these bad boys on, and continue to enjoy my night."

Another gushed, "A must have!! Purchased these for the many formal events I attend. They fit perfectly (discreetly) in my evening bags. These little slippers are super comfortable, sturdy and cute. I've worn them at least 5 times, they are durable and well made."

Someone raved, "Best decision. I ordered these for NYE when we was out on the town. They fit in my purse and when my feet started hurting from the heels it was nice to slide them on to be able to enjoy the rest of my night pain free."

A reviewer explained, "Needed a flat pair of shoes to dance in at a wedding if my dress shoes start to hurt. These are perfect. Just what I needed."

"Wore these to a mardi gras ball comfortable and will be wearing them fat Tuesday for mardi gras I will be getting more colors," someone wrote.

An Amazon shopper said, "These shoes were perfect for the breakdown of heels! I was so glad I brought these for my BFF and myself for a function. We kicked those heels off and danced ALL night! I will forever purchase these puppies-lol."

Another reviewed, "Pleasantly surprised they held up so well! Ended up walking further than planned and originally was concerned I'd tear them or a toe would pop out, but nope they held up very well!"

"These are a must for your purse especially when you're out in high heels! Give your feet a break at the end of the night! Plus they're actually cute and sparkly," someone reviewed.

