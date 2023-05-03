Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Sexual Battery

Watch : Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Sexual Battery

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson Mahomes is facing legal trouble.

The 22-year-old was arrested on May 3 on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and taken a jail in Johnson County, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to E! News. His arrest is in connection to an alleged incident from February.

E! News has reached out to Jackson's lawyer on his arrest and has not received a comment.

The PIO for the Overland Park police department previously confirmed to E! News their investigation into an incident involving Jackson, sharing, "The investigation is still ongoing, and we are talking to multiple people who were present at the bar the night of the attack."

According to an article published by The Kansas City Star in early March, Jackson allegedly assaulted an unnamed waiter by pushing them more than once before grabbing the neck of the owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, and kissing her against her will.