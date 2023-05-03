Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Sexual Battery

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson Mahomes is facing legal trouble.
The 22-year-old was arrested on May 3 on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and taken a jail in Johnson County, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to E! News. His arrest is in connection to an alleged incident from February.
E! News has reached out to Jackson's lawyer on his arrest and has not received a comment.
The PIO for the Overland Park police department previously confirmed to E! News their investigation into an incident involving Jackson, sharing, "The investigation is still ongoing, and we are talking to multiple people who were present at the bar the night of the attack."
According to an article published by The Kansas City Star in early March, Jackson allegedly assaulted an unnamed waiter by pushing them more than once before grabbing the neck of the owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, and kissing her against her will.
Recalling how the alleged chain of events went down, the waiter, whose identity was not made public, told the outlet that Jackson and a group of friends came to the restaurant on Feb. 25. During the outing, the group went down to the eatery's basement office.
"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter said, "and I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. …And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.'"
Aspen told the outlet that Jackson asked to speak to her about pushing the waiter shortly after. There, in her office, he allegedly grabbed her neck and began kissing her.
"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Aspen said, "and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying ‘What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."
While authorities did not provide an incident report to The Kansas City Star, they did provide a statement on the matter.
"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf," the statement said, per the outlet. "The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time."
In response to these allegations, Jackson's attorney Brandan Davies noted in a March 4 statement to E! News that Jackson "has done nothing wrong."
"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses," the lawyer continued. "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson."
Seemingly referring to the reported surveillance footage the owner provided to The Kansas City Star, he added, "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context."