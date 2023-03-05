If You're Obsessed With the Stanley Tumbler, You'll Love This $30 Insulated Bottle From Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When the internet starts buzzing about a product, we can't help but feel intrigued. So, when the Stanley tumbler started making appearances in viral videos, we decided to do some digging on what makes it worth the hype. Its leak-free, double insulated, cupholder-friendly and trendy design were just a few standout features. And, if you love the sound of that but are looking for a more affordable cup option, you'll be obsessed with this Simple Modern tumbler that has over 2,000 perfect reviews on Amazon.

The $30 tumbler comes in a ton of cute colors, from light pink and dark green to black and dark blue. But, be warned, lots of shades are already selling out! It's made with stainless steel, has a leak resistant straw lid, double wall insulation and is totally durable. It keeps your drink at your desired temperature, and is great for on-the-go use since it's made to fit in a cupholder. The sleek, modern design and ergonomic handle make it the perfect "emotional support water bottle" that you can take with you anywhere.

Quite honestly, the reviews do all the talking for this tumbler. One reviewer calls it the "best tumbler I've ever used," while another reviewer raves, "I love this thing! My friend got me one for my birthday and i loved it so much i got another! I am a breastfeeding mom and this not only helps me keep track of my intake but I don't have to fill it up at much as i was my other one because it's bigger but I can tip it to the side to drink while feeding baby and it doesn't leak on him!"

Another reviewer adds to the hype, "I recently decided that I needed to purchase a Stanley cup because of they hype, but there were none to be found. I stumbled across a TikTok raving about the Simple Modern cups, and I decided to get one of those instead. When I tell you that I am OBSESSED with this cup!!!! I ran around work flipping it upside down, just so people could be just as amazed as me with the "no leak" feature. It keeps my drinks cold, and I love taking it with me everywhere."

So, if you're looking for the perfect sized tumbler that will keep you hydrated all day long, continue below to shop the Simple Modern cup in all the cute colors.