Ariana Madix Supported by Kristen Doute and More VPR Co-Stars After Tom Sandoval Split

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Break Up

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are rallying behind Ariana Madix following her breakup from co-star Tom Sandoval.

Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute—Tom's other ex—were photographed arriving at Ariana's home March 3, the day the split was made public. In addition, Kristen, who arrived with flowers and a bottle of wine, shared a selfie video of herself with Ariana on her Instagram Stories.

"I stan Ariana," she said. "This is in real time."

Kristen then said, "I love you so much" and kissed Ariana on the lips and then the cheek. Ariana then replied, "I love you."

Kristen and Tom dated between 2007 and 2013. He and Ariana began dating the following year, after they joined Vanderpump Rules.

Also on March 3, the day the Bravo stars' breakup was made public, Tom was photographed packing some luggage, which his rep said contained stage gear and costumes, and driving to Anaheim, Calif. to perform a show with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. During the concert, several fans heckled him, calling him a "cheater" and a douche." When one shouted, "Ariana!" he responded onstage, "We love her."