Tom Sandoval Has Not Moved Out Despite Ariana Madix Split

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Break Up

Despite speculation, Tom Sandoval has not moved out of the home he shares with Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix following their breakup, his rep tells E! News exclusively.

On March 3, soon after news of the former couple's split spread, Tom was photographed loading a suitcase and duffel bag into a car and driving off with a male friend, later making a pit stop at a gas station. His rep told E! News that the baggage contained gear and costumes for a concert his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras played later that evening in Anaheim, Calif., and that the person with him is his bandmate.

At the gig, many fans in the audience chanted "Cheater, cheater!" as Tom took the stage, as seen in a TikTok video and reported by multiple outlets. He did not respond, but after one guest shouted, "Ariana!" he said into the mic, "We love her."

The Bravo stars dated for nine years and have not commented publicly on their breakup. Following news of their split, Ariana deleted her Instagram page.