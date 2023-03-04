Target Has Cute, Affordable & Supportive Bathing Suits Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The weather is warming up, and spring break is almost upon us. We're getting excited for the heat, dreaming up all the time we're going to spend sitting poolside, sipping our favorite iced beverages with a good spring read in hand. And, the attire? The perfect bathing suit to soak up all the sun.

If you're looking for some new swimwear to add to your wardrobe while the temperatures rise, look no further! We rounded up all the best one pieces and bikinis from Target. They're playful, supportive, comfortable, cute and most importantly, affordable. These looks are as low as just $15!

Scroll below to shop all of our favorite Target swimwear finds and stock up on all the cutest, budget-friendly bathing suits while you can.