Target Has Cute, Affordable & Supportive Bathing Suits Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The weather is warming up, and spring break is almost upon us. We're getting excited for the heat, dreaming up all the time we're going to spend sitting poolside, sipping our favorite iced beverages with a good spring read in hand. And, the attire? The perfect bathing suit to soak up all the sun.
If you're looking for some new swimwear to add to your wardrobe while the temperatures rise, look no further! We rounded up all the best one pieces and bikinis from Target. They're playful, supportive, comfortable, cute and most importantly, affordable. These looks are as low as just $15!
Scroll below to shop all of our favorite Target swimwear finds and stock up on all the cutest, budget-friendly bathing suits while you can.
Women's Ruffle Shoulder Plunge One Piece Swimsuit - Shade & Shore™ Ditsy Floral Print
This one piece swimsuit has eye-catching cutouts and a pretty floral design. The open back is also super cute!
Women's Light Lift Tie-Front Keyhole Pique Textured Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™ Dark Green
This cute textured tie-front bikini top comes in a rich dark green shade that is so flattering. It's supportive and stylish, which is a bikini top must. Pair it with the matching side-tie bottoms for just $18!
Women's Ruffle Shoulder Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol™
If you're looking for a full coverage one piece option, this one is perfect. The $36 swimsuit comes in pink, black and floral print in sizes XS to 20. The ruffle sleeves are a cute added detail!
Women's Underwire Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™
This stylish underwire bikini top comes in a vibrant shade of red, and it has a super trendy silhouette. Pair it with the matching red bottoms for just $18.
Women's Lurex Keyhole Tall Triangle Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™ Yellow
This triangle bikini top has a cute keyhole design and adjustable straps. It's supportive, has great coverage but is also super stylish. Pair it with the matching high waisted bottoms.
Women's Lightly Lined Shirred Underwire Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™
Everyone needs a simple black bikini in their wardrobe, especially as we approach spring break! This lightly lined underwire bikini top is understated and supportive, and only $30.
Women's Ribbed Triangle String Bikini Top - Wild Fable™
This bikini top is pretty in pink. It has a crisscross tie back closure that looks cute and is supportive, along with removable cups. The best part? It's only $15!
Women's Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top - Wild Fable™
This simple bralette bikini top has a flattering neckline adjustable straps for extra support. It comes in a ton of vibrant and playful colors, for just $15.
Women's Shirred Underwire Bikini Top - Wild Fable™
I swear by this underwire bikini top from Target. It's been my go-to for years now because of how comfortable, cute and supportive it is. I especially love this eye-catching lilac shade.
Women's Ruffle Triangle Bikini Top - Wild Fable™
This dainty and delicate triangle bikini top comes in a yellow pastel shade that is perfect for spring. The look is only $18!