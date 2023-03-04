Keke Palmer Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles After Welcoming Baby Boy

Keke Palmer is sharing a message dedicated to single parents.
The Nope actress, who recently welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram March 3, reflecting on her first few days of motherhood.
"I just came on here to say, if you're a single parent, pull out your cake," Keke, 29, said in the clip. "Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings because I don't know how you guys are doing it. And I really don't want this to sound like pandering, or something like this, because I know there's a million and one reason why somebody wants to be a single parent or has become a single parent."
Noting that single parents might have "lost somebody," "don't want to deal with somebody" or have taken on the role as their own "choice," Keke grew emotional as she spoke about being a mom to her first child.
"But when it comes to raising a kid, I've already learned in these short few days that it takes a village," she shared. "And sometimes that's a privilege. And I just want anybody out there that's a single parents that's been doing this—friends of mine, people that I don't know, family members of mine—really in my heart, it brings tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed."
The Alice actress captioned her video, "I ain't gon' lie, I'm gettin' COOKED!"
The candid clip marks Keke's first Instagram video since she revealed on Feb. 27 that she gave birth to her baby boy. The 29-year-old, who announced her pregnancy last December on Saturday Night Live, commemorated the occasion by sharing sweet photos of Leodis and Darius on social media, adding "Hey Son!!!!"
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match," she wrote on Instagram, "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."
Following her candid reflection on parenthood, several other celebs chimed into the conversation on March 3. Taraji P. Henson noted, "#singleparenting I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy!!!!!!" and Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan noted, "appreciate this post. First two months was completely alone with my son at my place until my mom was able to come and help. Hardest thing in the world. But worth it." Viola Davis simply said, "Amen!!! This needs to be on repeat!!"