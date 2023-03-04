Keke Palmer Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Keke Palmer Gets Real About Motherhood Struggles After Baby's Birth

Keke Palmer is sharing a message dedicated to single parents.

The Nope actress, who recently welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram March 3, reflecting on her first few days of motherhood.

"I just came on here to say, if you're a single parent, pull out your cake," Keke, 29, said in the clip. "Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings because I don't know how you guys are doing it. And I really don't want this to sound like pandering, or something like this, because I know there's a million and one reason why somebody wants to be a single parent or has become a single parent."

Noting that single parents might have "lost somebody," "don't want to deal with somebody" or have taken on the role as their own "choice," Keke grew emotional as she spoke about being a mom to her first child.