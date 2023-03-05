Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Ariana Madix Split

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Break Up

Tom Sandoval is SUR-ving up a statement after splitting with Ariana Madix.

On March 4, the Vanderpump Rules star addressed the split that rocked both fans and castmates alike.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote on Instagram. "This was a very personal thing."

He also offered employees of his new restaurant Schwartz and Sandy's an apology for how his actions may have impacted the business.

"They did nothing wrong," he said. "I'm so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."

Soon after releasing his statement, some of Tom's co-stars reacted to the message on their own social media accounts.