Watch Chloe Bailey Sweetly Crash Latto’s Red Carpet Interview

This interaction is absolute sunshine.
As Latto spoke with E! News at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event, the rapper had an unexpected admirer appear in her interview—Chloe Bailey.
While Latto talked, the "Do It" singer hid behind her back. But since Latto couldn't see her, she joked, "Who is this?" That prompted Chloe to pop up, with the two embracing in a giant hug.
"Love you," Chloe, 24 age, told Latto, 24. "You look so beautiful."
After Chloe stepped away, Latto told E! News at the March 1 event, "Miss Bailey, if you nasty" and made a sizzling sound effect. The "Big Energy" musician added, "She looks so damn good."
The moment was made all the more special as Chloe—who previously collabed with Latto on song "For The Night"—went on present the singer with the Powerhouse Award that night. Being the recipient of the award, which has previously gone to Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, felt "crazy," Latto said.
"Everything I've worked for, it's not a dream anymore," she shared. "It's real life now."
Reflecting on the growth of her career, Latto thanked Trina and Gangsta Boo, who died on Jan. 2 at age 43, for supporting her.
"Shoutout to Trina. She was the first O.G. to embrace me, and I'll never forget that," she said. "Rest In Peace Gangsta Boo, that's my girl—we love you Lola."
There's also plenty in store for Latto—who released single "Lottery" on Feb. 17—in the future.
"We have big collabs on the way," Latto teased. "Bigger and better visuals."