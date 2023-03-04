Watch Chloe Bailey Sweetly Crash Latto’s Red Carpet Interview

Watch : Chole Bailey Crashes Latto's Interview at Billboard Women in Music

This interaction is absolute sunshine.

As Latto spoke with E! News at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event, the rapper had an unexpected admirer appear in her interview—Chloe Bailey.

While Latto talked, the "Do It" singer hid behind her back. But since Latto couldn't see her, she joked, "Who is this?" That prompted Chloe to pop up, with the two embracing in a giant hug.

"Love you," Chloe, 24 age, told Latto, 24. "You look so beautiful."

After Chloe stepped away, Latto told E! News at the March 1 event, "Miss Bailey, if you nasty" and made a sizzling sound effect. The "Big Energy" musician added, "She looks so damn good."

The moment was made all the more special as Chloe—who previously collabed with Latto on song "For The Night"—went on present the singer with the Powerhouse Award that night. Being the recipient of the award, which has previously gone to Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, felt "crazy," Latto said.