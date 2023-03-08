The 14 Influencers You Should Be Giving a Follow This International Women’s Day

Get out your phone and be ready to follow, like and subscribe.
The women who take to social media everyday to share their lives with millions of followers have influenced an entire generation. From celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who spreads the message of kindness, to activists like Phoebe Gates and Amelie Zilber that fight on the forefront for women's rights, to those who have us consuming hours of content one 60-second clip at a time, our social media feeds are chock full of inspiring ladies we're celebrating this International Women's Day.
And this year's theme for the holiday—which was founded on March 8, 1975—couldn't be more fitting: "Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories." 2023's theme recognizes "women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling," the National Women's History Alliance shared on their site, "including print, radio, TV, stage, blogs, podcasts, news and social media."
And, yes, these women have some stories to share. Keep scrolling to see which influencers you should give a follow to this International Women's Day.