The 14 Influencers You Should Be Giving a Follow This International Women’s Day

Amelie Zilber

An activist and an actress on the Freeform show Grownish, Amelie has garnered almost 10 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram. Using her platform for good, the 20-year-old continues to share a socially conscious message with her audience in hopes of inspiring change.

"One person doesn't singularly need to own one niche," she told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "Specifically, women can be both—engaged in fashion and culture and simultaneously be intellectual and curious and passionate about the world. There isn't one way that a woman has to present herself on the internet, especially when the internet becomes your identity."

And Amelie knows the power her favorite apps holds.

"We have to meet people where they're at and where my generation is at is on social media," said the influencer, honored on Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Media list this past November. "We don't watch the news. We don't read the news. We scroll on social media and most people get their understanding of what's going on in the world through social media. There are so many incredible voices on social media that people need to be paying attention to, because they have their own unique experiences and takes and understandings of the world that I will never be able to share on my platform."

She added, "I really hope that social media continues to become a space where more and more people speak about the really important serious things happening in our world and how we can change them."